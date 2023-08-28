Adele Collapses Backstage Due to Sciatica Flare-Up, Says Her Team 'Picked My Whole Body Up Off the Floor'

Adele revealed that she collapsed backstage during her Las Vegas residency after suffering a flare-up of her spinal condition.

During a recent concert as part of her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the "Easy on Me" singer, 35, told fans that she fell and was unable to move because of a sciatica attack.

The condition is caused by pain radiating from the sciatic nerve, causing extreme discomfort and pain in the legs and lower back.

“They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele explained to the crowd, per The Sun. “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

The musician previously got candid with her fans about a few health issues that she said have impacted her ability to move on stage.

While performing on New Year's Eve, she hobbled across the stage, telling fans she suffers from chronic back pain and sciatica. "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica," she said at the time.

Adele later elaborated, sharing that she was performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine.

"Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f—ing there anymore. It's worn away," she said back in February.

The nerves on the L5 vertebra, explains the Cleveland Clinic, provide sensation to the outer side of your lower leg, the upper part of your foot, and the space between your first and second toe.

A compressed L5 vertebrae nerve, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System, leads to sciatica, which can bring physical pain, numbness, and weakness.

During an interview in September 2022, Adele told Elle that she "slipped her L6 in January 2021, when [son] Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom."

However, as she told The Face magazine in a November 2021 interview, her back issues go back to her teenage years.

"I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless," she explained at the time.

Adele added that she had "been in pain" with her back for around half of her life, and it would "flare up" when she was stressed or sitting with bad posture. But that changed when she started regularly working out.

"Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much," she added. "It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

