Adele Practices 'Mute' Challenge at Her Residency Ahead of Beyoncé's Las Vegas 'Renaissance' Shows

Adele is trying to bring some of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour “energy” to her Las Vegas Residency.

After being a vocal member of the Bey Hive for years, the singer-songwriter, 35, tried to replicate an audience participation challenge that Queen Bey, 41, has been doing on the Renaissance Tour. While performing the song “Energy,” after she sings, “Look around everybody on mute,” the crowd is supposed to go silent — which is something fans have gotten the hang of over the course of the tour.

Fans captured Adele trying out the bit on Friday during her Weekends with Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

After the “Hello” singer said, “Let’s practice it,” and sang the verse, she looked hilariously disappointed to hear noise among the audience instead of complete silence.

“You f---ing failed miserably,” Adele joked. “When I sing, ‘Everybody on mute,’ you have to be f---ing quiet.”

Although the crowd didn’t get the challenge quite right, they all erupted in laughter at Adele’s animated sarcasm.

The Grammy winner and noted Beyoncé fan then mentioned another show where the challenge didn’t go as planned. She said she watched a video of it and reenacted the crowd’s response, saying, “Everyone was like ‘wah!’”

Adele tried the “mute” challenge just before the superstar brought her Renaissance Tour to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

The “Easy On Me” artist has made her love for the “Break My Soul” singer known for years. Adele’s posted tributes on social media before, from sharing that she was watching Queen Bey's headlining Coachella set from home to wearing the same bodysuit she wears in her visual album Black is King. She also famously honored her at the 2017 Grammy Awards when her album 25 won album of the year over Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” the singer said on stage, also breaking the award in half. “All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

Beyoncé isn’t the only pop star Adele recently shouted out at her Weekends with Adele residency. On Friday, she also shared in the middle of her set how much she admires Miley Cyrus.

She praised Cyrus’ new single “Used to be Young,” which the pop star, 30, has said is about “honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become.”

“I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now,” the “When We Were Young” artist shared on stage. "I absolutely love it. I think it’s amazing.”

She continued. “I think she’s such a legend and I love her.”

Adele’s 68-date residency first kicked off in November 2022 and was extended this year to run until November 2023.

When she added dates to her run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she shared, “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it's not enough. So I am coming back.”

The singer also announced that there’s plans to release footage of the concert, which has had its fair share of fan interactions, witty banter and performances of classics, so “anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”