Adele Practices 'Mute' Challenge at Her Residency Ahead of Beyoncé's Las Vegas 'Renaissance' Shows

Fans caught footage of Adele singing the verse from Beyoncé's song "Energy" on Friday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 28, 2023 12:22PM EDT
Adele Practices 'Mute' Challenge at Her Residency Show Ahead of Beyonce's Last Renaissance Show in Las Vegas
Adele and Beyoncé. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

Adele is trying to bring some of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour “energy” to her Las Vegas Residency. 

After being a vocal member of the Bey Hive for years, the singer-songwriter, 35, tried to replicate an audience participation challenge that Queen Bey, 41, has been doing on the Renaissance Tour. While performing the song “Energy,” after she sings, “Look around everybody on mute,” the crowd is supposed to go silent — which is something fans have gotten the hang of over the course of the tour.

Fans captured Adele trying out the bit on Friday during her Weekends with Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 

After the “Hello” singer said, “Let’s practice it,” and sang the verse, she looked hilariously disappointed to hear noise among the audience instead of complete silence. 

“You f---ing failed miserably,” Adele joked. “When I sing, ‘Everybody on mute,’ you have to be f---ing quiet.”

Although the crowd didn’t get the challenge quite right, they all erupted in laughter at Adele’s animated sarcasm. 

The Grammy winner and noted Beyoncé fan then mentioned another show where the challenge didn’t go as planned. She said she watched a video of it and reenacted the crowd’s response, saying, “Everyone was like ‘wah!’”

Adele tried the “mute” challenge just before the superstar brought her Renaissance Tour to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. 

The “Easy On Me” artist has made her love for the “Break My Soul” singer known for years. Adele’s posted tributes on social media before, from sharing that she was watching Queen Bey's headlining Coachella set from home to wearing the same bodysuit she wears in her visual album Black is King. She also famously honored her at the 2017 Grammy Awards when her album 25 won album of the year over Beyoncé’s Lemonade

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” the singer said on stage, also breaking the award in half. “All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022
Adele.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé isn’t the only pop star Adele recently shouted out at her Weekends with Adele residency. On Friday, she also shared in the middle of her set how much she admires Miley Cyrus

She praised Cyrus’ new single “Used to be Young,” which the pop star, 30, has said is about “honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become.” 

“I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now,” the “When We Were Young” artist shared on stage. "I absolutely love it. I think it’s amazing.”

She continued. “I think she’s such a legend and I love her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adele’s 68-date residency first kicked off in November 2022 and was extended this year to run until November 2023. 

When she added dates to her run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she shared, “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it's not enough. So I am coming back.”

The singer also announced that there’s plans to release footage of the concert, which has had its fair share of fan interactions, witty banter and performances of classics, so “anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Related Articles
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Pauses Vegas Show to Defend Fan Who Was Asked to Sit Down: 'Can You Leave Him Alone, Please?'
Adele performs on stage
Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Helping Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Collapses Backstage Due to Sciatica Flare-Up, Says Her Team 'Picked My Whole Body Up Off the Floor'
Beyonce performing Renaissance MetLife New Jersey 07 29 23
Beyoncé Shares 'Birthday Wish' for Fans Attending Renaissance World Tour During 'Virgo Season'
P!NK and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023
Rock Star Kids Sharing the Stage with Their Famous Parents
BeyoncÃ©Â Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot Handsome Smile During 'Mute'
Beyoncé's Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot His 'Impressed' Smile During Her 'Energy' Performance
Beyonce
Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. the 'Eerbody on Mute War Winner'
Michael BublÃ© Posed as a BublÃ© âSuperfanâ While Joining Foo Fighters on Stage - Watch!
Michael Bublé Posed as a Bublé 'Superfan' While Joining Foo Fighters on Stage - Watch!
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
All the Celebrities Who've Attended Beyonce's 'Renaissance' World Tour
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Forgets the Lyrics to 'I Drink Wine' While Performing in Las Vegas and Laughs: 'Bloody Hell!'
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater
Kelly Clarkson Warns Fans They Should Only 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Opening of Las Vegas Residency
Cardi B
Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas
Latto performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023
Latto Reacts After Concertgoer Throws Object on Stage: 'Want Your Ass Beat?'
Adele
Adele Says She Developed Jock Itch from Sweating 'a Lot' in Her Spanx Onstage
Beyonce performing in Narodowy on June 28, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland
Beyoncé Chooses Crowd Member's Wedding Song During Nashville Renaissance World Tour Concert
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'