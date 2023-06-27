#Scandoval has made its way to Adele.

During one of her recent Weekends with Adele residency concerts in Las Vegas, the Grammy winner asked fans to explain Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal to her, as she doesn't watch the Bravo reality series.

The "Easy on Me" musician, 35, was in the midst of bantering with some of her audience members when the topic of Vanderpump Rules and SUR Restaurant came up in conversation. Having never seen the show, Adele was curious.

"The other day my friend was like, 'No, they really do restaurants or something.' So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated?" she asked the attendee, who had no clue, according to a video shared on social media.

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss. Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"Me neither. I've got no idea," said Adele, turning to other audience members for more information. "Does anyone know anything about that Vanderpump stuff? What does the man do? What does that man do?"

A man in the crowd simply described Sandoval as "trash," and the British musician agreed. "He tries to sing, and he's no Adele," the fan told her.

"So, it's a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?" she asked.

The fan elaborated, "He's on the TV show pretending to be a server. He wants to be an entertainer now."

Adele at her Las Vegas residency in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Ah, OK. Like most of L.A.," joked Adele. "Whenever I get served at a restaurant, someone tries to slide me a demo."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sandoval had an affair with costar Raquel Leviss that ultimately ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz recently referred to the scandal as "a terrifying monster that's taken on a life of its own now" on the Fox competition series Stars on Mars.

He probably feels his thoughts are even more valid now — since it's reached Adele's ears.

Adele's had several notable moments of conversation with her audiences at The Colosseum in Las Vegas as of late. Over the weekend, she addressed the Titan implosion that claimed the lives of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pilot Hamish Harding and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

In a video from the concert that was shared on Tik Tok, Adele described the incident as “so sad and so tragic," and asked the audience their views on traveling to the bottom of the ocean to visit the Titanic wreckage.

"Everyone’s like, 'I would never do that.' But that’s a lie, 'cause a lot of people would do that,” she continued.

Adele at her Las Vegas residency in November 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty

She proceeded to ask the audience who would have gone to the bottom of the ocean to visit the Titanic wreckage, prior to the recent Titan tragedy.

"I wanna do a vote," Adele said. "Not in mind of what happened, 'cause that was so sad and so tragic — but before this week, how many people would, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands."

After a series of cheers were heard and hands raised from the audience, Adele said, "See, I knew it! Turn the lights on so I can see the balconies…that's a very good proportion." She then asked how many wouldn’t, which prompted the audience to react more loudly. Adele’s pianist, who sat behind her, also raised his hand in response.

