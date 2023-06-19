These Outdoor String Lights with 6,000+ Perfect Ratings Are More Than Half-Off at Amazon Right Now

Summer is in full swing and if you’re lucky enough to have private outdoor space, you better make the most of it.



Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a little apartment balcony, one of the best pieces of outdoor gear to add ambiance to your oasis is string lights. They’re simple to set up and make a big difference for a relatively small investment. And right now, Amazon has a great deal on these Addlon Outdoor String Lights.



The string lights come in two colors, black and white, and in three lengths: 48 feet, 72 feet, and 96 feet. The steepest discount, 56 percent, is on the longest length in black, which originally cost $90. The outdoor lights actually come in a pack of two, so the 48-foot set is a pair of 24-foot strings, the 72-foot set comes with two 36-foot lengths, and so on.



Amazon

Buy It! Addlon 96-Foot Outdoor String Lights in Black, $39.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

The weatherproof string lights have incandescent glass bulbs that are set about 3 feet apart from each other along a heavy-duty cord. Each socket has a hanging hook that makes it easy to latch onto hooks, guide wires, or zip ties to keep the lights in place.



You can link up to five strands together, and they plug into any standard outlet. You don’t have to string the lights up on your front porch or in the backyard, either — they’re also suitable for indoor use.



More than 6,000 people have given the lights a five-star rating on Amazon with reviewers calling them “easy to install” and “great quality.” One person, who gave the outdoor lights five stars, said they “give off such a nice soft lighting that is not too bright and not too low.” They added: “It completes my backyard getaway.”



Another reviewer called the product “romantic, durable lighting,” explaining, “We live in Florida and these have endured many summer storms. These work as good as the first time we plugged them in!” They added that they would “highly recommend” the outdoor lights to friends and family.



Summer isn’t endless, and neither is this deal. Pick up a set or two of the Addlon Outdoor String Lights while they’re on sale.



