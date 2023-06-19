These Outdoor String Lights with 6,000+ Perfect Ratings Are More Than Half-Off at Amazon Right Now

That's less than 50 cents per foot

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Outdoor String Light Amazon Deal Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Summer is in full swing and if you’re lucky enough to have private outdoor space, you better make the most of it.

Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a little apartment balcony, one of the best pieces of outdoor gear to add ambiance to your oasis is string lights. They’re simple to set up and make a big difference for a relatively small investment. And right now, Amazon has a great deal on these Addlon Outdoor String Lights.

The string lights come in two colors, black and white, and in three lengths: 48 feet, 72 feet, and 96 feet. The steepest discount, 56 percent, is on the longest length in black, which originally cost $90. The outdoor lights actually come in a pack of two, so the 48-foot set is a pair of 24-foot strings, the 72-foot set comes with two 36-foot lengths, and so on. 

Amazon Addlon 96 FT Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

Buy It! Addlon 96-Foot Outdoor String Lights in Black, $39.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

The weatherproof string lights have incandescent glass bulbs that are set about 3 feet apart from each other along a heavy-duty cord. Each socket has a hanging hook that makes it easy to latch onto hooks, guide wires, or zip ties to keep the lights in place. 

You can link up to five strands together, and they plug into any standard outlet. You don’t have to string the lights up on your front porch or in the backyard, either — they’re also suitable for indoor use. 

More than 6,000 people have given the lights a five-star rating on Amazon with reviewers calling them “easy to install” and “great quality.” One person, who gave the outdoor lights five stars, said they “give off such a nice soft lighting that is not too bright and not too low.” They added: “It completes my backyard getaway.”

Another reviewer called the product “romantic, durable lighting,” explaining, “We live in Florida and these have endured many summer storms. These work as good as the first time we plugged them in!” They added that they would “highly recommend” the outdoor lights to friends and family. 

Summer isn’t endless, and neither is this deal. Pick up a set or two of the Addlon Outdoor String Lights while they’re on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today
Trending Products Roundup: Jumpsuits and Rompers Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Trending Jumpsuits and Rompers at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40
Amazon MATBEBY Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen
This Cooling Mattress Topper Has 18,000+ Five-Star Ratings from Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Up to 56% Off
Related Articles
Handheld Fan tout
This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Amazon MATBEBY Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen
This Cooling Mattress Topper Has 18,000+ Five-Star Ratings from Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Up to 56% Off
Weekend sales roundup
The 7 Best Sales Right Now: Tory Burch Bags, Barefoot Dreams Bedding, Taylor Swift's Shoes, and More
PO Tested Shapewear Tout
The Best Lace Shapewear Bodysuit We Tested Is Up to 59% Off at Amazon Today
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill Tout
The Best Electric Grill We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer
Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins
The Best Cordless Vacuum We Tested Is from Shark, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag Tout
This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10
Solawave Amazon Sale Tout
The Skincare Wand That Gives Celebrities Luminous Skin on Red Carpets Is More Than Half-Off Right Now
Aleader Running Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Lightweight’ Slip-On Sneakers That Are ‘Perfect for Summer’ Are on Sale at Amazon
Prime Members-Only Father's Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Still Snag These 16 Gifts on Sale in Time for Father’s Day
Vacuum One-Off Tout
This Shark Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Prefer to Roomba Is 47% Off at Amazon Right Now
Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Tout
This Highly Rated Steam Mop Makes Floors Look ‘Brand New,’ and It’s on Sale Today
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Casual Summer Dresses Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off
Grilling Accessories Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5
Victoria's Secret Swim on Amazon Tout
Victoria’s Secret Is Now On Amazon — Just in Time for Swimsuit Season