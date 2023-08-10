For some, the walk to the gym might be an opportunity to wear your most nondescript leggings and a tee you probably should have retired in 2015. For Addison Rae, it's a chance to wear some of the boldest designer looks in her closet.

The 22-year-old TikToker and singer was photographed on her way to a session of Pilates, putting her own spin on athleisure by mixing up a shorts-and-tank workout set with a Christian Dior-monogrammed headband, standout tiger-stripe purse and brown ribbed leg warmers with white slingback kitten heels.

Rae finished off accessorizing her brown Alo Yoga short-shorts and gray tank with layered necklaces, square sunglasses worn on top of the head scarf and a pair of hoops.

GAMR / BACKGRID

Safe to say Rae was prepared for anything, from getting on the reformer to turning the sidewalk into an impromptu catwalk.

And this is just the latest in her summery style streak, which has seen her modeling everything from teeny denim-print bikinis to high-fashion ruffles.

Earlier this year, the Thanksgiving actress also made a statement in a skin-tight yellow dress while visiting Japan with boyfriend Omar Fedi. The design featured a turtleneck and a curve-flattering floor-length silhouette. The real drama was found in the diamond-shaped cutout at the back of the gown.

Rae has a stylish squad as well, and that includes her close friend Kourtney Kardashian.

Recently, the friends hung out poolside in matching hot pink string bikinis. The Poosh founder, who modeled her growing baby bump in the two-piece as she’s expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, shared moments from their girls’ day on Instagram.

The photo dump, posted last month, included multiple photos of the two having fun. One of the snaps shows Rae touching Kardashian’s stomach. In another photo, the Kardashians star is seen lounging on a chair, wearing sunglasses and a denim Prada hat.

Kardashian, 44, captioned the carousel with hearts and other summery pink emojis.