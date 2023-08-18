Addison Rae Teams Up with Charli XCX for '2 Die 4' Collaboration as She Shares Debut EP 'AR'

Addison Rae now has more music fans can be "obsessed" with.

On Friday, the TikTok star shared her debut AR EP, which features the glossy pop track "2 Die 4," featuring Charli XCX.

"My taste, to die for / My waist, to die for / This boom-boom bass, to die for / I-I-I want someone who thinks I'm to diе for," Rae, 22, sings on the chorus.

Charli XCX and Addison Rae in London in October 2021. Neil Mockford/Getty

The EP, which features leaked songs from her scrapped debut LP, is Rae's first music release since she shared her debut single "Obsessed" in 2021.

It also features previously-teased songs “Nothing On (But the Radio)," which was originally a Lady Gaga demo recorded for her 2013 album ARTPOP, “I Got It Bad,” and “It Couldn’t Been U.” Rae also included “Obsession" on the project.

In a post on Instagram, Rae celebrated the release on Friday while also teasing her "next chapter in music."

"AR out now. 💗💗💗💗 Before I can move on to my next chapter in music, here’s a little sign off to my previous one. A few of you may have heard these songs after they were unfortunately leaked last year.. but if you loved them, now you can listen to them on all streaming platforms!!! Ahhh!!" she captioned a photo of her in a glittery outfit.

She continued, "If you haven’t heard them, I hope you take a listen and they make you dance!! I love you all so much. And I love these songs. Thank you to everyone who has been so excited about these and has supported me so much!! And thank you to all of the writers/producers/engineers/everyone who were a part of creating and finishing this little time capsule & helping to get it out in the world (officially). Time to turn the page now. Stay tuned. It’ll be worth the wait. <3."

On Tuesday, Rae announced she would be sharing music with her fans.

"dug up a few of the leaks from the lost album 💗AR 8.18," she wrote on Instagram alongside an photo of her blowing a bubblegum bubble.

Addison Rae. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

The He's All That actress discussed her burgeoning music career with Rolling Stone in 2021 saying she had “always been around music."

“I was always just overly interested in it, and I didn’t know why,” Rae told the outlet. “I knew I was a dancer, I knew I loved to dance to music, but I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with music. Going through high school and college, I always wanted to branch out and start singing and expressing that whole love for music in a different way.”

