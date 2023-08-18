Addison Rae Teams Up with Charli XCX for '2 Die 4' Collaboration as She Shares Debut EP 'AR'

The project features songs from the TikTok star's lost debut album

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 04:00PM EDT

Addison Rae now has more music fans can be "obsessed" with.

On Friday, the TikTok star shared her debut AR EP, which features the glossy pop track "2 Die 4," featuring Charli XCX.

"My taste, to die for / My waist, to die for / This boom-boom bass, to die for / I-I-I want someone who thinks I'm to diе for," Rae, 22, sings on the chorus.

Addison Rae, Cecilia Cantarano and Charli XCX attend the Pandora ME London Launch Event
Charli XCX and Addison Rae in London in October 2021.

Neil Mockford/Getty

The EP, which features leaked songs from her scrapped debut LP, is Rae's first music release since she shared her debut single "Obsessed" in 2021.

It also features previously-teased songs “Nothing On (But the Radio)," which was originally a Lady Gaga demo recorded for her 2013 album ARTPOP, “I Got It Bad,” and “It Couldn’t Been U.” Rae also included “Obsession" on the project.

In a post on Instagram, Rae celebrated the release on Friday while also teasing her "next chapter in music."

"AR out now. 💗💗💗💗 Before I can move on to my next chapter in music, here’s a little sign off to my previous one. A few of you may have heard these songs after they were unfortunately leaked last year.. but if you loved them, now you can listen to them on all streaming platforms!!! Ahhh!!" she captioned a photo of her in a glittery outfit.

She continued, "If you haven’t heard them, I hope you take a listen and they make you dance!! I love you all so much. And I love these songs. Thank you to everyone who has been so excited about these and has supported me so much!! And thank you to all of the writers/producers/engineers/everyone who were a part of creating and finishing this little time capsule & helping to get it out in the world (officially). Time to turn the page now. Stay tuned. It’ll be worth the wait. <3."

On Tuesday, Rae announced she would be sharing music with her fans.

"dug up a few of the leaks from the lost album 💗AR 8.18," she wrote on Instagram alongside an photo of her blowing a bubblegum bubble.

Addison Rae
Addison Rae. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The He's All That actress discussed her burgeoning music career with Rolling Stone in 2021 saying she had “always been around music."

“I was always just overly interested in it, and I didn’t know why,” Rae told the outlet. “I knew I was a dancer, I knew I loved to dance to music, but I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with music. Going through high school and college, I always wanted to branch out and start singing and expressing that whole love for music in a different way.”

Related Articles
Charli XCX Releases Music Video for Barbie Track âSpeed Drive
Go for a Chaotic Ride with Charli XCX in Music Video for 'Barbie' Track 'Speed Drive'
Renee Rapp attends the reception for the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Reneé Rapp Says Debut Album 'Snow Angel' Represents a 'Really Mature Version of Myself' (Exclusive)
Britney Spears and Will.I.am Drop Collaboration
Britney Spears and Will.i.am Release 'Mind Your Business': Listen
Victoria MonÃ©t Talks 'Jaguar II,' Motherhood, Being a Perfectionist: 'I'd Rather Be Underrated Than Overrated'
Victoria Monét Talks 'Jaguar II,' Motherhood, Perfectionism: 'Rather Be Underrated than Overrated' (Exclusive)
COBRAH, Destroy Lonely, Rowan Drake & Saleka
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists PEOPLE Will Be Listening to All Summer 2023
txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Go Behind the Scenes of Tomorrow x Together's 'Dream Come True' Collaboration with the Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Appears to Hold Back Tears as She Sings Emotional Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt Debuts New Single 'Clever Mind' — an 'Attempt to Find Forgiveness' for the Other Woman (Exclusive)
Sam Smith, Madonna
Madonna and Sam Smith Reference 'Into the Groove' on Steamy New Dance Track 'Vulgar' — Listen!
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While in a Happy New Relationship
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While 'in Love' with Partner Sasha Mallory (Exclusive)
Charlie Puth, Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay Team Up with Charlie Puth for New Breakup Song — and Sabrina Carpenter Stars in the Video
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Holly Humberstone; Paravi; Luh Tyler; Leon Thomas
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
Grammy Awards Arrivals
Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's Relationship Timeline
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts