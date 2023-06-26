Adam Sandler Tweets to Real-Life Happy Gilmore, Whose Nickname Was Inspired by Movie: 'Pulling for You'

Adam Sandler is showing some love for a teenage golfer who goes by the name of one of his most iconic characters.

On Friday, Sandler, 56, responded to a tweet by a golfer nicknamed Happy Gilmore as he announced his commitment to attend and play collegiate golf at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

"Go get em Happy. Pulling for you," Sandler wrote on Twitter in response to 17-year-old Gilmore's post, causing the teenager to respond: "my life is complete."



Gilmore, a 17-year-old rising senior at Bloomington South High in Bloomington, Indiana, began using the nickname — drawn from the title and main character of Sandler's 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore — after he won a long-drive contest at age 9, as he told GolfChannel.com on Friday.

The teenage golfer, whose real name is Landon, told the outlet that he can recite Happy Gilmore line- for-line and said his use of the name has "definitely helped me publicity-wise" in his amateur golf career.



"When I saw that Adam Sandler retweeted my tweet, my little heart kind of fell apart there," Gilmore told the outlet of his interaction with Sandler on social media.

"I was speechless and didn't really know what to do with myself for a minute," he added.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sandler starred as the title character in the beloved comedy, in which his Happy Gilmore pivots from an unsuccessful hockey career to life as a golf pro by way of his powerful, unorthodox golf swing after winning a long drive contest, similar to the real-life Gilmore's own golf origin story.



"yes i can do 'the happy gilmore' swing," reads the teenager golfer's bio on Twitter, further emphasizing his connection to Sandler's golf-centric comedy.



Moviestore/Shutterstock

To celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary in 2021, Sandler shared a video of himself at a golf course on Twitter.



"It's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens. I'm scared," he said in the video, as he tee'd off on a drive with the character's classic swing. "Shooter McGavin, this is for you," he said as he hit the ball. "And I'm not lying to you that is smashed. That went pretty well."

