Adam Sandler Tweets to Real-Life Happy Gilmore, Whose Nickname Was Inspired by Movie: 'Pulling for You'

17-year-old amateur golfer Landon 'Happy' Gilmore received some love from Adam Sandler after he announced where he will play collegiate golf

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 03:16PM EDT
Happy Gilmore
Photo:

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler is showing some love for a teenage golfer who goes by the name of one of his most iconic characters.

On Friday, Sandler, 56, responded to a tweet by a golfer nicknamed Happy Gilmore as he announced his commitment to attend and play collegiate golf at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

"Go get em Happy. Pulling for you," Sandler wrote on Twitter in response to 17-year-old Gilmore's post, causing the teenager to respond: "my life is complete."

Gilmore, a 17-year-old rising senior at Bloomington South High in Bloomington, Indiana, began using the nickname — drawn from the title and main character of Sandler's 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore — after he won a long-drive contest at age 9, as he told GolfChannel.com on Friday.

The teenage golfer, whose real name is Landon, told the outlet that he can recite Happy Gilmore line- for-line and said his use of the name has "definitely helped me publicity-wise" in his amateur golf career.

"When I saw that Adam Sandler retweeted my tweet, my little heart kind of fell apart there," Gilmore told the outlet of his interaction with Sandler on social media.

"I was speechless and didn't really know what to do with myself for a minute," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sandler starred as the title character in the beloved comedy, in which his Happy Gilmore pivots from an unsuccessful hockey career to life as a golf pro by way of his powerful, unorthodox golf swing after winning a long drive contest, similar to the real-life Gilmore's own golf origin story.

"yes i can do 'the happy gilmore' swing," reads the teenager golfer's bio on Twitter, further emphasizing his connection to Sandler's golf-centric comedy.

Happy Gilmore

Moviestore/Shutterstock

To celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary in 2021, Sandler shared a video of himself at a golf course on Twitter.

"It's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens. I'm scared," he said in the video, as he tee'd off on a drive with the character's classic swing. "Shooter McGavin, this is for you," he said as he hit the ball.  "And I'm not lying to you that is smashed. That went pretty well."

Related Articles
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Others on Instagram: Source (Exclusive)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Chevy Chase to Headline Christmas Con 34 Years After 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (Exclusive)
Amber Heard and Conor Allyn attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Director Says She 'Has an Incredibly Bright Future Ahead' (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Deppâs album '18' on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Johnny Depp Remembers Late 'Brother' Jeff Beck on His Birthday: 'You Are with Me Always'
Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012
Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Snap with Keith Urban to Mark 17 Years Married: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'
Angela Bassett and Tina Turner
Angela Bassett Recalls How Tina Turner Took Years to Share Her Reaction to 'What's Love Got to Do with It'
âIt Ends With Usâ Author Addresses Controversy Surrounding Casting of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
'It Ends With Us' Author Addresses Controversy Surrounding Casting of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Son Jack's 6th Birthday: 'My Favorite Human Being'
Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett Rocks Out During Surprise Appearance at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Michelle Gellar presents The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for âDancing with the Starsâ to Selma Blair on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wishes Selma Blair a Happy Birthday: 'Every Year I Love You More'
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx Remains Under the Radar amid Health Scare as His Indie Movie âGod Is a Bulletâ Debuts
Jamie Foxx's New Movie 'God Is a Bullet' Debuts Two Months After His Medical Emergency
Arnold Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Heather Milligan
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Girlfriend Heather Milligan Enjoy Bike Ride Together After Workout
CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer
Everything to Know About 'Challengers' Starring Zendaya
Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley 'Excited' for Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Biopic: It'll Be an 'Emotional Journey'