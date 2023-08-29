Adam Sandler's Family Bat Mitzvah Netflix Movie Is His Highest Rated on Rotten Tomatoes

'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' holds a 96% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 01:52PM EDT
You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. (L to R) Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman and Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman in You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Photo:

Scott Yamano/Netflix

Critics are digging Adam Sandler's latest movie!

Sandler's latest movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah now stands as the actor and comedian's highest-rated movie of his career on Rotten Tomatoes. The Netflix film garnered a 96% critical rating, meaning 96% of the 49 critics who have officially reviewed the movie granted the film a net positive reaction.

Prior to the new family comedy's release, the 2022 Netflix-Sandler collaboration Hustle held that title with a 93% critical rating based on 168 reviews. Rounding out Sandler's top-five rated films on the review aggregator are 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which received a 92% critical rating on 188 reviews; 2019's Uncut Gems, which received a 91% critical rating on 350 reviews; and 2002's Punch-Drunk Love, which received a 79% critical rating on 200 reviews.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which costars the comedian's wife Jackie and their daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, has also received positive reviews from 66% of the more than 250 Rotten Tomatoes users who have rated the movie.

Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca and Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman in 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah', 2023
Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca and Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman in 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah', 2023.

Courtesy of Netflix

Of the dozens of Sandler movies reviewed on Rotten Tomatoes, one film holds the exact opposite reaction to You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah's acclaim. 2015's The Ridiculous 6 features a 0% critical score from 37 reviews total, meaning zero critics whose reviews are featured on the website approved of the movie.

Sandler's new movie, an adaptation of author Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name, stars his daughter Sunny as a seventh-grade student named Stacy who begins fighting with her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) after Lydia kisses a boy Stacy likes. Drama continues to develop around the middle schoolers, ultimately placing Stacy's upcoming bat mitzvah at risk.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. (L to R) Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman, Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz, Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman, Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman and Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.
(L to R) Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman, Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz, Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman, Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman and Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

courtesy Netflix

An official synopsis for the movie states that the film "chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes."

Adam plays Stacy's father in the movie and Sadie Sandler portrays Stacy's older sister, Ronnie. Jackie appears as Gabi in the movie, while Idina Menzel portrays the girls' mother and Adam's character's wife, Bree.

Adam Sandler family stars in Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Adam Sandler in the Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

Netflix

Jackie, Sadie and Sunny have previously appeared in a number of Adam's films, including Jackie's film debut in 1999's Big Daddy. Their daughters both appeared in Hubie Halloween and Murder Mystery.

The new movie also features performances by Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman, Jackie Hoffman, Dan Bulla and Zaara Kuttemperoor. Sammi Cohen, who previously made their directorial debut with the 2022 Hulu film Crush, directed the film.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is streaming on Netflix now.

