Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny, 14, Is Taller Than Dad as They Pose at 'The Outlaws' Premiere: Photo

Adam Sandler's youngest is as tall as him!

On Monday, 14-year-old Sunny joined her actor dad and mom Jackie Sandler, 48, at the Los Angeles premiere of The Outlaws.

While the comedian, 56, opted for his signature casual look in a blue and white Hawaiian shirt, gray pants, and sneakers, his wife and daughter went for sleeker looks. Jackie wore a silky cream-colored cocktail dress with a matching blazer.



Gilbert Flores/Variety

Sunny looked sweet in a blue-gray floral dress with silver heels that made her just a bit taller than her dad.

In November, Sunny and older sister Sadie, 17, helped guide Sandler's speech as he received the Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

Obliging their request to accept the award "in that goofy Southern accent that you do all your dumb speeches in," Sandler's daughters launched into what the award meant.



Marc Piasecki/WireImage

"It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,' which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square," he read, laughing at the teens' jabs.

The girls also lamented not being able to join their parents at the event, writing, "We also wish we could be at tonight's award show with all of you sophisticated people, but Daddy said, and we quote, 'I don't want to spend a whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubetized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet and how can we legally squeeze that fine little Jewish ass of his?'"

Though they were disappointed not to be at the event, they did joke about doing everything they're "not allowed to do when Daddy is home," in his absence.

"Like eat his Yodels, try on his Spanx, or – dare we say – laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies," he read, with Stiller in attendance. "The last time Daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room,' which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh!'"