Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to 'Happy Gilmore' Costar Bob Barker: 'Loved Him Kicking the Crap Out of Me'

Adam Sandler is paying tribute to one of his most iconic costars, Bob Barker.

Following news of the legendary The Price Is Right host’s death, Sandler shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Barker, who had a memorable cameo in 1996's Happy Gilmore.

“The man. The myth. The best,” the Grown Ups actor, 56, began the caption of his post. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with.”

“Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me,” he continued, referencing his and Barker’s legendary onscreen brawl in the comedy film.

“He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family!" added Sandler. "Thanks for all you gave us!"

In Happy Gilmore, Sandler plays the titular character, an unlikely golf prodigy with anger issues, while Barker plays himself.

The TV personality, who was 72 when the comedy first hit theaters in 1996, butts heads with Gilmore when he performs poorly while they are paired up for a celebrity golf tournament.

In the unforgettable fight scene that ensues, the characters throw punches and wrestle all the way down a hill, before Barker comes out on top.

The scene also boasts one of the film’s most iconic lines, a jab at Barker delivered by Sandler: “The price is wrong, bitch.”

Universal/Getty

Earlier this year, the Uncut Gems star revealed that Barker agreed to take the role — which was originally written for another iconic game show host, Ed McMahon — so long as he got to “throw punches.”

“Bob was like, ‘Yeah, if I get to fight, if I get to throw punches, I'm doing it,’” Sandler said in an interview with Collider. “That was a good, good time for all of us.”

Barker died of natural causes, PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday. He was 99.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," his publicist, Roger Neal, announced on behalf of Barker's longtime girlfriend, Nancy Burnet.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Burnet said in a statement of her own. "We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed.”

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Before retiring in 2007 at age 87, Barker served as the host of The Price Is Right for 35 years.

The show, which first aired on CBS in 1972, became the longest-running game show in U.S. history and made Barker the longest-tenured game show host.

