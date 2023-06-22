Adam Sandler Marks 20th Anniversary with Wife Jackie: 'Your I Do Was the Best Gift of My Life'

Adam Sandler is expressing love for wife Jackie Sandler on their 20th wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, Sandler, 56, shared a snapshot from their 2003 Malibu wedding on Instagram showing the then-newlyweds all dressed up and holding hands at their wedding venue.



"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," the Murder Mystery 2 actor wrote in the post's caption. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."

"Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe," Sandler added. "Lots of love to give you. Always."

The couple received a humorous well-wish from Adam's comedian pal Nick Swardson in the comments: "When you said 'I saba doo' everyone wept, congrats. Love you both. Jackie is amazing. You sometimes smell. Blessings."



The couple tied the knot in an outdoor Jewish ceremony at Dick Clark's oceanfront Malibu estate on June 22, 2003; Adam's longtime friend Jennifer Aniston attended the wedding, along with Rodney Dangerfield and Sharon Osbourne among its 400 guests.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adam has posted shoutouts to Jackie on Instagram in the past. He marked 22 years to the day the pair met in a July 2020 post that showed some throwback photos of the couple.



"22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep," Adam wrote at the time. "Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl."



Phillip Faraone/Getty

Adam and Jackie share two daughters: Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.



The entire Sandler family is set to star together in Netflix's upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! later this year.

"Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs," reads a synopsis for the movie, based on author Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name. "But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage."

