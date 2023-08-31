12 Adorable Photos of Adam Sandler and His Family Through the Years

It seems like only yesterday that Adam Sandler and wife Jackie were sweetly wrangling their young daughters at the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and now Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14 , are teenagers, starring in several of their dad's projects and ruling red carpets along the way. Watch the family of four grow through the years.

They grow up so fast!

01 of 12 2007 Adam, Jackie and Sadie Sandler in 2007. Frazer Harrison/Getty Sadie, then just 16 months, scored a balloon at the Kinerase Skincare Celebration on the Santa Monica Pier hosted by Courteney Cox to benefit the EV Medical Research Foundation.

02 of 12 2011 Adam, Jackie, Sadie and Sunny Sandler in 2011. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Sunny joined the family in 2008, and three years later, got all dressed up for Dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

03 of 12 2015 Adam and Sunny Sandler at Disney World in 2015. Mariah Wild/Getty Sunny and her dad had a "Goofy" moment during their visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

04 of 12 2016 Adam Sandler, wife Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny at 'School of Rock' in 2016. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic The family of four enjoyed a meet-and-greet with star Alex Brightman backstage at Broadway's School of Rock.

05 of 12 2016 Adam Sandler with his daughters at the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/KCA2016/Getty When Sandler went to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in L.A. to pick up the favorite animated movie award for Hotel Transylvania 2, he brought his daughters as his dates.

06 of 12 2018 Adam and Sunny Sandler on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Randy Holmes via Getty Sunny got her famous father to crack up during her cameo on a Brooklyn, New York, taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

07 of 12 2018 Adam and Sunny Sandler at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2018. Allen Berezovsky/Getty That same year, she joined her dad for a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers in L.A.

08 of 12 2018 The Sandler family at a 2018 New York Knicks game. James Devaney/Getty But they also showed their love for the other coast, sitting courtside at a New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day.



09 of 12 2019 The Sandler family in 2019. MediaPunch/Shutterstock Everyone sported a smile for the Thirst Project's 10th Annual Thirst Gala in Los Angeles.

10 of 12 2023 Adam, Jackie and Sunny Sandler at the 2023 premiere of 'The Out-Laws'. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Sunny was shining as her parents flanked her during The Out-Laws premiere in Los Angeles.

11 of 12 2023 Sunny and Sadie Sandler in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'. Scott Yamano/Netflix In a still from their 2023 Netflix flick You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Sunny and Sadie showed off their sisterly bond.