12 Adorable Photos of Adam Sandler and His Family Through the Years

The funnyman is serious about one thing: his adoration for wife Jackie and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 04:06PM EDT
Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler, wife Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny in 2019. Photo:

MediaPunch/Shutterstock 

They grow up so fast!

It seems like only yesterday that Adam Sandler and wife Jackie were sweetly wrangling their young daughters at the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and now Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, are teenagers, starring in several of their dad's projects and ruling red carpets along the way. Watch the family of four grow through the years.

01 of 12

2007

Actor Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler and baby Sadie Madison Sandler arrive at the Kinerase Skincare Celebration on the Pier hosted by Courteney Cox to benefit the EV Medical Research Foundation on September 29, 2007
Adam, Jackie and Sadie Sandler in 2007.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sadie, then just 16 months, scored a balloon at the Kinerase Skincare Celebration on the Santa Monica Pier hosted by Courteney Cox to benefit the EV Medical Research Foundation.

02 of 12

2011

Actor Adam Sandler and his family pose for photographers during the installation ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 1, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
Adam, Jackie, Sadie and Sunny Sandler in 2011.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Sunny joined the family in 2008, and three years later, got all dressed up for Dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

03 of 12

2015

Actor-comedian-producer Adam Sandler and daughter Sunny Madeline (age 6) share a Goofy moment Aug. 1, 2015 at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge while vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla
Adam and Sunny Sandler at Disney World in 2015.

Mariah Wild/Getty

Sunny and her dad had a "Goofy" moment during their visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

04 of 12

2016

Alex Brightman as Dewey, Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Jackie Sandler pose backstage at the hit musical "School of Rock" on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on March 23, 2016 in New York City.
Adam Sandler, wife Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny at 'School of Rock' in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The family of four enjoyed a meet-and-greet with star Alex Brightman backstage at Broadway's School of Rock.

05 of 12

2016

Sadie Madison Sandler, actor Adam Sandler and Sunny Madeline Sandler attend Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids
Adam Sandler with his daughters at the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards.

Christopher Polk/KCA2016/Getty 

When Sandler went to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in L.A. to pick up the favorite animated movie award for Hotel Transylvania 2, he brought his daughters as his dates.

06 of 12

2018

ADAM SANDLER, SUNNY MADELINE SANDLER
Adam and Sunny Sandler on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Randy Holmes via Getty

Sunny got her famous father to crack up during her cameo on a Brooklyn, New York, taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

07 of 12

2018

Adam Sandler and daughter Sunny Madeline Sandler attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Adam and Sunny Sandler at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2018.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

That same year, she joined her dad for a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers in L.A.

08 of 12

2018

Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2018 in New York City
The Sandler family at a 2018 New York Knicks game. James Devaney/Getty

But they also showed their love for the other coast, sitting courtside at a New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day.

09 of 12

2019

Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Adam Sandler
The Sandler family in 2019.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock 

Everyone sported a smile for the Thirst Project's 10th Annual Thirst Gala in Los Angeles.

10 of 12

2023

Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Adam Sandler at the premiere of "The Out-Laws" held at Regal L.A. Live on June 26, 2023
Adam, Jackie and Sunny Sandler at the 2023 premiere of 'The Out-Laws'.

 Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Sunny was shining as her parents flanked her during The Out-Laws premiere in Los Angeles.

11 of 12

2023

You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman and Sadie Sandler
Sunny and Sadie Sandler in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'.

Scott Yamano/Netflix

In a still from their 2023 Netflix flick You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Sunny and Sadie showed off their sisterly bond.

12 of 12

2023

Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, guest and Jackie Sandler
The Sandler family at the 2023 premiere of Murder Mystery 2.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sunny, Sadie and friend Zahra Rock got all dressed up for the Paris photo call ahead of Dad's Murder Mystery 2 premiere this past March.

Related Articles
Rumer Willis Spends Day at the Beach with 'Coolest Sisters' and Daughter Louetta: 'Life Is Good'
Rumer Willis Smiles with Baby Girl and 'Coolest Sisters' Evelyn and Mabel on Beach Day: 'Life Is Good'
Robin Thicke April Love Geary Global Ocean Gala 06 02 20 Instagram preschool 08 30 23
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Share Adorable Photos of All Three 'Babies' on First Day of School
Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter
Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Photos from Daughter Anja's Pool Party for Her 15th Birthday: 'So Proud'
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Holiday Photos with Kids, Stepkids
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Found It 'Really Hard' Being a Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Two Kids at First
Chandler Powell Instagram 08 31 23 - with Grace
Chandler Powell Laughs with Daughter Grace, 2, as She Pretends to Be a Koala in Silly Photo
Tori Spelling wishes her son Finn happy birthday on instagram
Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 11th Birthday: 'I Was Made to Be Your Mom'
Kelly Stafford back to school
Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Adorable Photos of All Four Daughters Posing on First Day of School
Jordan Craig Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Prince on His First Day of First Grade
Jordan Craig Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Prince on His First Day of First Grade
Erin Napier's Kids Made Her 'Get Back in Bed' For Birthday Surprise in Cute Video
Erin Napier's Daughters 'Made Her Get Back in Bed' for 'Big' Birthday Surprise in Sweet Video
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Two Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Ashlee Simpson back to school
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Jagger and Ziggy Show Off Their 'Back to School Vibes' in Silly Photo
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids at Pool Party — See the Photos!
You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. (L to R) Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman and Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman in You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Adam Sandler's Family Bat Mitzvah Netflix Movie Is His Highest Rated on Rotten Tomatoes
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Open — See the Photos!
Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, guest and Jackie Sandler attend the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France.
Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Had Her Actual Bat Mitzvah Right Before Shooting Movie Together (Exclusive)
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photo of Daughters
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photos of Daughters: ‘Where Did the Time Go?’