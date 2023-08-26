Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and More Stars Pay Tribute to Bob Barker After His Death: 'An American Treasure'

Bob Barker's friends and fans are remembering him as an "American treasure," a "sweet funny guy to hang out with," and "an absolute legend."

On Saturday, after it was announced that the legendary host of The Price is Right had died at age 99, celebrities and media personalities began to share their memories of and with Barker — who hosted the show for 35 years before announcing his retirement at the age of 87.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," longtime publicist Roger Neal said in a statement.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Burnet added in her own. "We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed.”

Sandler, who famously shared plenty of on-screen fun with Barker for his 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore, wrote on Instagram that Saturday marked a "heartbreaking day" for him.

Bob Barker holds a press conference in 2012. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

"The man. The myth. The best," Sandler wrote alongside photos of the pair together. "Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Rob Schneider also remembered Barker for his work on Happy Gilmore, and shared a link to he and Sandler's memorable fight scene from the film. "One of the nicest things I ever heard in show business was Bob Barker saying, 'I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler,'" Schneider recalled on X (Twitter). "This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious! God bless you, Bob."

Those best known for their time on television also paid tribute to Barker on Saturday, including friend Drew Carey, who took over the role as The Price is Right host in 2007 when Barker stepped back.

Carey shared some thoughts of his own, writing that it was a "very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world." Barker notably was a longtime animal rights activist.

"There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him," Carey shared. "I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

Rich Fields, who served as The Price is Right's announcer for seven seasons and worked alongside both Carey and Barker, wrote that the late host "changed my life and my wife['s] life forever."

"Everything that we have... we have because of Bob Barker," he wrote, alongside a photo of him giving Barker a kiss on the cheek. "Thank you Mr. Barker. Rest In Peace with Dorothy Jo."

PETA also shared a statement after Barker's death which touched on his animal rights activism, writing that "what mattered to him most was using his voice and prominent position to protect animals." The organization shared that Barker was "one of the first stars to go vegetarian."

"He joined PETA in urging families to stay away from SeaWorld, demanded the closure of cruel bear pits masquerading as tourist attractions, implored Hollywood to take action to protect animals used in film and TV, and, as a Navy veteran, called for the end of military medical drills on live animals," PETA wrote.

"His generous donation allowed PETA to open its West Coast headquarters, the Bob Barker Building, in 2012, and it stands as a testament to his legacy and profound commitment to making the world a kinder place. To us—and to so many animals around the world—Bob will always be a national animal rights treasure."

Another tribute for Barker on Saturday came from Chris Jericho, the WWE star who famously had a heated confrontation with the guest host back in the day. "What a brutal week," he wrote alongside a hilarious clip of himself and Barker.



"Sorry to hear about the passing of the legendary #BobBarker, who by far was the BEST guest host in #WWERaw history. He is also the only guy who almost made me break on camera. See if u can notice when in this clip! Thank u Bob for everything you contributed to show business and for loving and respecting pro wrestling as an art form! @wwe"

John Rich, a country singer known for his work as part of the duo Big & Rich, even toasted Barker on Saturday, and reminded his followers of Vanna White's appearance on the show with a throwback clip from 1980.

"We watched Bob Barker all the time growing up, he the best there ever was," Rich wrote. "Remember the time ⁦@TheVannaWhite was asked to “Come on down!” on The Price Is Right? He was an American treasure. RIP Bob Barker."

Several media personalities also mourned Barker on Twitter, including CNN's Jim Acosta and Barstool Sports' Dan Katz, who called Barker's years on the show "the GOAT game show." Monica Crowley, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, also called Barker an "American institution" and wrote that they "spent many a sick day afternoon together."

The longtime TV host is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra and half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, as well as a half-niece, Vickie Valandra Kelly. He

