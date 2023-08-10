Adam Sandler and His Family Star in Netflix's 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' Trailer

Adam Sandler's next movie is a family affair.

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, an adaptation of author Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name starring Sandler, 56, as well as his wife Jackie and their daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

The trailer shows seventh-grade student Stacy (Sunny Sandler) fantasizing about her dream bat mitzvah and hanging with her friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), with whom she dreams of owning "adjoining lofts in Tribeca" in the same building as Taylor Swift.

Stacy and Lydia's relationsip quickly takes a turn for the worse when Stacy catches Lydia kissing a boy Stacy harbors a crush on, prompting her to tell Lydia their friendship is over. A distraught Stacy is then shown spreading anonymous rumors about Lydia via an Instagram account, leading to her sister (Sunny Sandler) and mother (Idina Menzel) to step in and encourage her to make peace with Lydia.



That apology may come too late, though, and Stacy's sister warns at one point that her actions could result in her bat mitzvah's cancellation at large.



"Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs," reads an official synopsis for the movie. "But when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry."

The synopsis goes on to state that the new film "chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes."



Jackie Sandler, who has been married to Adam, 56, since 2003, appears in the trailer as a woman named Gabi, who rings the family's doorbell as Adam's character argues about whether the party should have a mojito bar offscreen.



Jackie, Sadie and Sunny are no strangers to onscreen roles. Jackie made her film debut in a brief appearance in Adam's 1999 film Big Daddy and has gone on to appear in many of Adam's films; most recently, she appeared in the Netflix movie The Out-Laws. The couple's daughters have both appeared in Happy Madison movies like Hubie Halloween and Murder Mystery; Sunny also made an appearance in The Out-Laws.

This also doesn't mark the first time Sandler and Frozen star Menzel have played husband-wife — they starred together as a married couple in 2019's Uncut Gems.

The new movie also features performances by Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman, Jackie Hoffman, Dan Bulla and Zaara Kuttemperoor. Sammi Cohen, who previously made their directorial debut with the 2022 Hulu film Crush, directed the film.



You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah begins streaming on Netflix August 25.