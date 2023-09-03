8 Times Adam Sandler Adorably Shared the Screen with Daughters Sadie and Sunny

Adam Sandler's daughters have practically grown up on movie sets.

The actor's children Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, have been working alongside their famous father — and their model-actress mother Jackie — for more than a decade, each earning 20 credits (and counting!) on IMDb.

"I hear sometimes in the house, 'I wanna be in a movie' and I say, 'You are, you were in this, this and this' and they go, 'Not yours.' I go, 'Oh, Daddy's not good enough!' " Adam once said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "They wanna do their own thing one day."

With the family returning to feature films together in the recent Netflix release You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, see some of the other times the Sandler family worked together on the big screen.