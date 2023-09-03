8 Times Adam Sandler Adorably Shared the Screen with Daughters Sadie and Sunny

Sandler's daughters, now teenagers, have been working with their famous father on movie sets for more than a decade

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
Published on September 3, 2023 10:15AM EDT
SANDY WEXLER, from left: Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, on set, 2017.
Adam Sandler and his daughters in Sandy Wexler. Photo:

Glen Wilson / Netflix /Courtesy Everett 

Adam Sandler's daughters have practically grown up on movie sets.

The actor's children Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, have been working alongside their famous father — and their model-actress mother Jackie — for more than a decade, each earning 20 credits (and counting!) on IMDb.

"I hear sometimes in the house, 'I wanna be in a movie' and I say, 'You are, you were in this, this and this' and they go, 'Not yours.' I go, 'Oh, Daddy's not good enough!' " Adam once said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "They wanna do their own thing one day."

With the family returning to feature films together in the recent Netflix release You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, see some of the other times the Sandler family worked together on the big screen.

01 of 08

'Don't Mess with the Zohan,' 2008

Adam Sandler and Kids in Movies, Don't Mess with the Zohan
Don't Mess with the Zohan.

Columbia Pictures

In Adam's 2008 comedy, a tiny Sadie had a brief moment in her mom's arms (check the background!) in a goat-riding scene.

02 of 08

'Grown Ups,' 2010

Adam Sandler and Kids in Movies, Grown Ups
Grown Ups.

Columbia Pictures

Their dad played ... a dad in the 2010 movie and its 2013 sequel, but Sadie and Sunny instead portrayed the daughters of Richie Minervini's character Tardio, with their mom playing Tardio's wife.

03 of 08

'Jack & Jill,' 2011

Adam Sandler and Kids in Movies, JACK AND JILL, Adam Sandler, 2011
Jack & Jill.

Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy Everett 

Sadie and Sunny both have credits as "little girl on ship" in their dad's 2011 comedy, in which he played both Jack and Jill.

04 of 08

The 'Hotel Transylvania' Franchise, 2012-2018

Adam Sandler and Kids in Movies, Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania.

Columbia Pictures

In the three wildly popular Hotel Transylvania films, Sadie voiced Winnie, while her little sis played a handful of characters, including one named Sunny.

05 of 08

'Sandy Wexler,' 2017

SANDY WEXLER, from left: Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, on set, 2017.
Sandy Wexler.

Glen Wilson / Netflix /Courtesy Everett 

Sadie (Jesse) and Sunny (Lola) watched as their dad got to work on the star-studded film.

06 of 08

'Hubie Halloween,' 2020

Adam Sandler and Kids in Movies, HUBIE HALLOWEEN 2020, Sunny Sandler, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, Sadie Sandler.
Hubie Halloween.

Netflix/ Alamy Stock Photo

Sadie and Sunny again played sisters in one of their dad's Netflix-specific projects, a spooky comedy that starred a slew of comedy stars, plus Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp (pictured).

07 of 08

'Home Team,' 2022

Adam Sandler and Kids in Movies, HOME TEAM, Sunny Sandler, 2022
Home Team.

Scott Yamano / Netflix / Courtesy Everett

Adam produced this inspired-by-a-true-story football film, which Sunny and Jackie both scored roles in opposite Kevin James and Taylor Lautner.

08 of 08

'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,' 2023

Adam Sandler family stars in Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Netflix

The family's latest project, which just dropped on Netflix, showcases Sunny as a 13-year-old navigating the complicated relationships of middle school. Her older sis Sadie costars as her older sis, while Adam plays their dad and Jackie portrays the mom of Sunny's best friend. (Plot twist: Idina Menzel plays Sadie and Sunny's mom!)

