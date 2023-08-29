Adam Rippon Wins ‘Stars on Mars’: 'Life Is All About the Journey'

The retired figure skater beat out runner-up Tinashe by properly assembling a satellite tower the quickest and broadcasting a personalized message

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Adam Rippon on STARS ON MARS
Photo:

Brook Rushton/FOX

Adam Rippon is a space explorer in the making.

The former Olympian, 33, bested several other celebrities on Fox's Stars on Mars season 1 finale on Monday. He claimed the title of “Brightest Star in the Galaxy!” in the reality show competition, in which contestants go head-to-head in challenges while in a simulated area made to look like a space station and Mars. 

Rippon came a long way from almost being eliminated in the first episode. He ultimately beat out NBA star Paul Pierce, Iron Chef’s Cat Cora and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and advanced to the finale challenge with singer Tinashe after successfully answering trivia questions.

He went on to take home the trophy after properly assembling a satellite tower and broadcasting a personalized message from the simulated Mars across the Earth.

“From Mars, this is Adam Rippon,” the figure skater said in his final message in the finale, which appeared to be CGI-ed into several notable places on Earth including Times Square in New York City, Red Square in Moscow, St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City and more. “When I began my journey here on the red planet, I had no idea what to expect.”

“I quickly learned that being hot doesn’t make you a great astronaut, which feels like, it should a little bit,” he quipped, referring to his previous words that he was “one of the hottest people here" after he was put up for elimination in the first episode, per Entertainment Weekly

“More importantly, I learned that life is all about the journey and the connections you make. So let the ones you are close to know how much they mean to you as often as possible,” he continued. “I’m sending you so much love and I can’t wait to see you back on Earth.”

Star Trek alum William Shatner was present for the finale to congratulate the star and hand him the winning trophy as runner-up Tinashe gave him a high-five in her space suit. 

“Honestly, I’m so happy that Adam won. He’s had so much growth over this competition,” she said in a confessional in the episode. “I’m really happy for him.” 

Tinashe on STARS ON MARS
Tinashe on 'Stars on Mars.'.

Brook Rushton/FOX

Rippon revealed to EW that he didn’t feel "destined to be the brightest star" and had actually thrown in his vote for Tinashe to take it all. He said he even told her that he would “wait” for her to get the final task done in the finale, until she told him to go on ahead and not wait for her. 

"We had been out there for so long. We're sweating and William Shatner is covered in flies, and she's like, 'Let's just go. Come on, Adam, go!' and I'm like, fine.... So I kind of win a little bit against my own will, but I had it with Tinashe's blessing," he told EW.

As for what he did with the trophy, he told EW it’s on display in his home office. "I mean, if William Shatner gives you something, you display it," he said.

Adam Rippon and Tinashe on STARS ON MARS
Adam Rippon and Tinashe on 'Stars on Mars.'.

Brook Rushton/FOX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other stars who competed on the show included professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, comedian and actress Natasha Leggero, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, wrestler Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, NFL player Richard Sherman, entrepreneur and artist Tallulah Willis and Modern Family alum Ariel Winter.

Related Articles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
'The Idol,' Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, Canceled at HBO After 1 Season
Kassie DePaiva
Kassie DePaiva to Appear as 'One Life to Live' Character Blair on 'General Hospital'
Josh Seiter
Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Dead at 36 After Discussing Mental Health Struggles
OutDaughtered, The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive).
'OutDaughtered': The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive)
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Why Christine Brown 'Just Knew' Kody Wasn't Her Soul Mate — and How His Shocking Words Still 'Take My Breath Away'
Witney Carson
'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Not Returning for Season 32: 'I Hope It's Not a Goodbye'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Teases 'Juicy, Spicy' Drama on 'After the Altar' Special (Exclusive)
Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield
'RHONY' Women Are Divided — and Revenge Is Afoot — After Brynn Got a Bit Too Friendly with Erin's Husband
90 Day: Ed and Liz
90 Day: Ed Tells Liz 'You Got What You Deserved' After Jacuzzi Brouhaha with Angela
Chelsea Griffin
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Joins the Show's Casting Team, Shares 'Cringey' Sonnet from Her Application (Exclusive)
90 Day's Angela Bucks at Anger Management Therapy
90 Day's Angela Bucks at Anger Management Therapy: 'You Come After Me, I'm Gonna Come Back Stronger'
90 Day: Shekinah Is Tempted by Her 'Perfect Catch' BFF Dan on the Brink of Move to Turkey for Hunky Sarper.
90 Day: Shekinah Is Tempted by Her 'Perfect Catch' BFF Dan on the Brink of Move to Turkey for Hunky Sarper
90 day fiance Violet and Riley
90 Day: Violet Says Riley 'Always Ruins Our Good Moments' as He Says Coldly 'We Are Not Suitable Together'
90 Day's Nicola Is Set on Engagement â Even After Meisha's 'Incredibly Uncomfortable' Meeting with His Family
90 Day's Nicola Is Set on Engagement — Even After Meisha's 'Incredibly Uncomfortable' Meeting with His Family
JoJo Siwa Praises Her Chosen Family Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron
JoJo Siwa Praises Her 'Chosen Family' Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron: 'Such a Massive Part of My Life'
"90 Day's Daniele and Yohan Choose an Egg Donor â but He's 'Bothered' the Baby Won't Have Her DNA.
90 Day's Daniele and Yohan Choose an Egg Donor — but He's 'Bothered' the Baby Won't Have Her DNA