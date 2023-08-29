Adam Rippon is a space explorer in the making.

The former Olympian, 33, bested several other celebrities on Fox's Stars on Mars season 1 finale on Monday. He claimed the title of “Brightest Star in the Galaxy!” in the reality show competition, in which contestants go head-to-head in challenges while in a simulated area made to look like a space station and Mars.

Rippon came a long way from almost being eliminated in the first episode. He ultimately beat out NBA star Paul Pierce, Iron Chef’s Cat Cora and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and advanced to the finale challenge with singer Tinashe after successfully answering trivia questions.

He went on to take home the trophy after properly assembling a satellite tower and broadcasting a personalized message from the simulated Mars across the Earth.

“From Mars, this is Adam Rippon,” the figure skater said in his final message in the finale, which appeared to be CGI-ed into several notable places on Earth including Times Square in New York City, Red Square in Moscow, St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City and more. “When I began my journey here on the red planet, I had no idea what to expect.”

“I quickly learned that being hot doesn’t make you a great astronaut, which feels like, it should a little bit,” he quipped, referring to his previous words that he was “one of the hottest people here" after he was put up for elimination in the first episode, per Entertainment Weekly.

“More importantly, I learned that life is all about the journey and the connections you make. So let the ones you are close to know how much they mean to you as often as possible,” he continued. “I’m sending you so much love and I can’t wait to see you back on Earth.”

Star Trek alum William Shatner was present for the finale to congratulate the star and hand him the winning trophy as runner-up Tinashe gave him a high-five in her space suit.

“Honestly, I’m so happy that Adam won. He’s had so much growth over this competition,” she said in a confessional in the episode. “I’m really happy for him.”

Tinashe on 'Stars on Mars.'. Brook Rushton/FOX

Rippon revealed to EW that he didn’t feel "destined to be the brightest star" and had actually thrown in his vote for Tinashe to take it all. He said he even told her that he would “wait” for her to get the final task done in the finale, until she told him to go on ahead and not wait for her.

"We had been out there for so long. We're sweating and William Shatner is covered in flies, and she's like, 'Let's just go. Come on, Adam, go!' and I'm like, fine.... So I kind of win a little bit against my own will, but I had it with Tinashe's blessing," he told EW.

As for what he did with the trophy, he told EW it’s on display in his home office. "I mean, if William Shatner gives you something, you display it," he said.

Adam Rippon and Tinashe on 'Stars on Mars.'. Brook Rushton/FOX

Other stars who competed on the show included professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, comedian and actress Natasha Leggero, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, wrestler Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, NFL player Richard Sherman, entrepreneur and artist Tallulah Willis and Modern Family alum Ariel Winter.

