Adam Levine Jokes That Wife Behati Prinsloo and Their Dog Have the 'Same Colorist': 'Twins'

Adam Levine is poking fun at his wife Behati Prinsloo's hair.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 44, shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Tuesday of the model, 35, cuddling their dog. He jokingly called out the similarities between Prinsloo's balayaged blonde tresses and the pup's tan and chocolate brown coat.

"Same colorist," he quipped in his caption, adding three fire emojis.

Adam Levine pokes fun at wife Behati Prinsloo's hair in an Instagram Story post. Adam Levine/Instagram

Showing that she had no hard feelings about the playful jab from her husband, Prinsloo posted the same picture on her own Instagram Story — though hers was an un-cropped version showing her in bed with the dog, which is a Leonberger breed that joined their family earlier this year.

"Twins," she wrote in her caption.

Behati Prinsloo poses with her and husband Adam Levine's dog. Adam Levine/Instagram

Levine is no stranger to the colorist's chair himself, as he enjoys experimenting with his look. Over the years, he's sported an array of hair colors from platinum blonde to pink to ice blue.

He and Prinsloo, who welcomed their third child together in January, recently enjoyed a family vacation in France. They both shared moments from their adventures in Paris with their new baby and big sisters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6.

Levine posted a photo of the family walking toward the Louvre from behind, with him carrying one of his daughters as the other walks holding Prinsloo's hand, writing, "GANG."

On her Instagram Story, Prinsloo offered glimpses of the couple's 6-month-old baby lounging with mom in matching heather gray outfits.

"Jet lag hits different with three kids," she joked in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo attend an event in March. Gilbert Flores/Getty

Though the couple is fiercely protective of what they share about their kids on social media, the "Just a Feeling" singer recently offered a rare glimpse into his family life in the music video for his band's new song "Middle Ground."

In the video, which dropped on May 23, the Maroon 5 members sit in a songwriting session and perform together while in a home studio. As the song goes on, the video is cut with clips of Prinsloo and two of the couple’s children. Later, the model comes into the frame and sits on Levine’s lap as the band plays. Gio and Dusty are seen laughing with their mom, and one of the daughters plays chess with Levine as bubbles float throughout the set.

Levine's wife and kids also joined him on opening night of the group's Las Vegas residency in March. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them," the musician told PEOPLE of having his family in the audience.

