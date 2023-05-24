Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch

Adam Levine’s latest music video has a few special guest stars — his family!

The Maroon 5 lead singer, 44, included his family in the band’s music video for their new song, “Middle Ground.” In the video, the band sits in a songwriting session and performs together while in a home studio.

As the song goes on, the video is cut with clips of Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, 35, and two of the couple’s children. The pair share daughters Gio Grace, 4, Dusty Rose, 5, and a 5-month-old baby.

Throughout the video, viewers get glimpses into Levine’s family life. Prinsloo comes into the frame and sits on Levine’s lap as the band plays, Daughters Gio and Dusty are seen laughing with their mother, and one of the daughters plays chess with Levine as bubbles float throughout the set.

Prinsloo recently shared a few sweet snaps of the family while they were on vacation in Mexico. In one, Levine, clad in a pink hoodie and shorts, stood on the beach at sunset while holding up their family's newest addition, who was born in January. “A blink of an eye,” she captioned the photo series.



Prinsloo cropped out the baby's face as Dad held the infant, who wore sweatpants and little socks, up in the air to look at the ocean. The couple has yet to reveal the sex or name of their baby.

The couple has been fiercely protective of what they do share about their children on social media, often covering their faces with filters or stickers — or just sharing photos of their feet or pictures shot from behind.

While kicking off Las Vegas residency M5LV in March, Levine expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."



Maroon 5's music video for "Middle Ground"

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

