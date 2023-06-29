Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Glimpses of New Baby in Scenes from Family's Paris Trip

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are exploring Paris with their little ones, as seen on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 02:58PM EDT
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Glimpses of Infant in Scenes From Family of Five's Paris Trip
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with kids. Photo:

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are enjoying family time with their kids in Paris.

Both the model mom of three, 35, and her Maroon 5 frontman husband, 44, shared moments from their trip to Paris with their three kids on Instagram this week.

Levine shared a photo of the family walking toward the Louvre from behind, with him carrying one of his daughters as the other walks holding Prinsloo's hand, writing, "GANG."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Behati Prinsloo with baby
Behati Prinsloo with baby.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Prinsloo offered glimpses at the couple's 6-month-old baby. lounging with mom in matching heather gray outfits.

"Jet lag hits different with three kids," she joked in the caption.

In later pictures from their time out and about, Prinsloo can be seen laughing as one of her two daughters —  Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6 — clings to her waist.

Behati Prinsloo posing with

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

In another photo, Prinsloo lounges in a grassy area and nurses the baby with a giant Ferris wheel in the background, while wearing sleek white sunglasses.

"Everything feels chicer in Paris," she wrote, adding a baguette emoji to hide her baby's face.

The couple has been fiercely protective of what they do share about their children on social media, often covering their faces with filters or stickers — or just sharing photos of their feet or pictures shot from behind.

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

While kicking off Las Vegas residency M5LV in March, Levine expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

Related Articles
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of All Three Kids
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Adam Levine and All 3 Kids on Vacation: 'A Blink of an Eye'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Behati Prinsloo Shares First Glimpse of Baby No. 3 with Husband Adam Levine — See the Photo!
adam levine and behati prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Bonds with Newborn Sibling in Sweet Photo
Behati Prinsloo Shares a Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn Baby: 'I'm a Mother of Three'
Behati Prinsloo Shares Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn: 'I'm a Mother of Three!'
Behati Prinsloo's Daughters Have a Blast Behind the Scenes During Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
Adam Levine's Daughters Have a Blast Behind the Scenes During Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
Behati Prinsloo Adam Levine family
All About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 3 Kids
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Behind the scenes of Maroon 5's new music video
Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's 'Middle Ground' Music Video Is 'Heartfelt and Honest' (Exclusive)
Academy of Country Music Awards
Adam Levine Returns to 'The Voice'! Maroon 5 Announces New Song 'Middle Ground' and Performance on Season Finale
Adam Levine Shares Hugs and Kisses with Daughters Gio and Dusty Backstage at Las Vegas Residency
Adam Levine Hugs and Kisses Daughters Gio and Dusty Backstage at Las Vegas Residency: Photo
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Adam Levine Pays Tribute to Wife Behati Prinsloo and 3 Kids During Las Vegas Residency Kickoff
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Adam Levine on Family Attending New Vegas Residency: 'I Wouldn't Have Wanted to Do It Without Them'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Make First Public Appearance Since Affair Accusations and Third Baby
Behati Prinsloo Shares Scenes from Daughter Gio's 5th Birthday Party
Behati Prinsloo Shares Photos from Her and Adam Levine's Daughter's 5th Birthday Party: 'We Raged'
adam levine https://www.instagram.com/p/Coyn80otU71/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram
Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo with Adam Levine Since Welcoming Their Third Baby Together