Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Glimpses of New Baby in Scenes from Family's Paris Trip

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are enjoying family time with their kids in Paris.

Both the model mom of three, 35, and her Maroon 5 frontman husband, 44, shared moments from their trip to Paris with their three kids on Instagram this week.

Levine shared a photo of the family walking toward the Louvre from behind, with him carrying one of his daughters as the other walks holding Prinsloo's hand, writing, "GANG."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Behati Prinsloo with baby. Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Prinsloo offered glimpses at the couple's 6-month-old baby. lounging with mom in matching heather gray outfits.

"Jet lag hits different with three kids," she joked in the caption.

In later pictures from their time out and about, Prinsloo can be seen laughing as one of her two daughters — Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6 — clings to her waist.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

In another photo, Prinsloo lounges in a grassy area and nurses the baby with a giant Ferris wheel in the background, while wearing sleek white sunglasses.

"Everything feels chicer in Paris," she wrote, adding a baguette emoji to hide her baby's face.

The couple has been fiercely protective of what they do share about their children on social media, often covering their faces with filters or stickers — or just sharing photos of their feet or pictures shot from behind.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

While kicking off Las Vegas residency M5LV in March, Levine expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."