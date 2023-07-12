Adam Lambert Says He's 'Flattered' by Lil Nas X Crediting Him with Opening Doors for LGBTQ+ Pop Stars

"I think he’s such a rock star, and so bold and brave, and I love what he’s doing," said Lambert on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Updated on July 12, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Adam Lambert and Lil Nas X. Photo:

Mike Marsland/WireImageAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Would Lil Nas X be a star today if it weren't for Adam Lambert?

The American Idol alum appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live and responded to the "Industry Baby" performer's comments from earlier this year about Lambert opening doors for LGBTQ+ pop stars, noting that he's "flattered."

"That was very flattering that he even knows who I am," said Lambert, 41. "I think he’s such a rock star, and so bold and brave, and I love what he’s doing."

During season 8 of American Idol in 2009, the "Whataya Want from Me" performer was outed and faced homophobic comments from viewers across the country. However, he persevered and refused to hide his sexuality.

YouTube

Lambert's performance of his debut single "For Your Entertainment" at the 2009 American Music Awards sparked controversy after he kissed a male band member on stage. The Parents Television Council issued complaints, and ABC later canceled his scheduled Good Morning America performance.

More than a decade later, Lil Nas X kissed a backup dancer during a performance at the 2021 BET Awards and remained successful. "To see him be able to get on stage and have backing from the industry, and have racy, fabulous, edgy performances and finally getting to do that without being canceled or pulled off of a network, it was like, 'Okay, this is great. We've come into a new chapter," said Lambert on WWHL.

In 2021, the Queen + Adam Lambert vocalist spoke about the 24-year-old "Old Town Road" musician's BET Awards performance in an interview with Billboard. "I think he is definitely like the gay pop star that is 2021 — he’s bold, he’s controversial, he’s pushing boundaries," he said. "That’s what we want our pop stars to do. It’s just taken this long to have it be a gay one."

Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert. Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Arturo Holmes/Getty

"He’s so grounded and firm in who he is and what he’s about, he won’t apologize to anybody," Lambert added at the time.

Speaking to the outlet Heavy earlier this year, Lil Nas X opened up about how it felt to be supported by the fellow queer pop star. “I know Adam, we’ve met a couple of times,” he said at the time.

"I did thank him in person, actually. I really appreciate all the love that he’s shown me and I definitely don’t take it for granted. And I appreciate all the doors that him and people like him opened," continued the Grammy winner.

