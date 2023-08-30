Adam Driver Speeds Into the Life of Ferrari Founder Enzo Ferrari in First Trailer for Michael Mann's New Movie

Adam Driver is racing into another true-story role.

On Wednesday, Neon debuted the first trailer for filmmaker Michael Mann's new movie Ferrari, which follows Driver, 39, as Italian former race car driver and Ferrari automobile founder Enzo Ferrari in the summer of 1957.

The trailer meets Enzo as he watches a driver test drive one of his vehicles. Moments from his personal life with wife Laura (Penélope Cruz) and family are then intercut with scenes showing cars racing across the Italian countryside into the country's largest cities. Enzo is seen visiting his son Alfredo's grave; some moments show pure love between Enzo and Laura, while others display arguments between the married couple as he is also seen in bed with Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley).

Lorenzo Sisti/STXfilms

The teaser trailer comes to a close as race car drivers arrive in Rome. Finally, Enzo is shown telling a prospective driver that he expects those who race in Ferrari vehicles to win.

Ferrari takes place in 1957 when Ferrari "is in crisis," according to an official synopsis for the movie.

NEON

"Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife Laura built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son Dino a year earlier," the synopsis adds. "Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Mardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch in to the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia."



NEON

Driver, Cruz and Woodley are joined in the Ferrari cast by Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi, Jack O'Connell as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone as Fon De Portago.

Driver, who most recently appeared in the sci-fi movie 65, portrayed another famous 20th century Italian figure in 2021's House of Gucci, when he played Gucci fashion family member Maurizio Gucci. The film also marks the second time Enzo Ferrari has been depicted onscreen in recent years after Italian actor Remo Girone played Enzo in 2019's Ford vs. Ferrari, which takes place during the 1960s.

Lorenzo Sisti/STXfilms

Oscar nominee Mann, known for films like Heat and The Last of the Mohicans, co-wrote the movie with Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job). It's based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates.

This marks Mann's first time directing a movie since 2015's Blackhat, which starred Chris Hemsworth.



Ferrari releases in theaters this Christmas.