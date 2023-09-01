Adam Driver Says He Didn't Drive on 'Ferrari' Set Due to 'Insurance Reasons': 'They Don't Trust Me'

"Big pieces of equipment like sandwiches, they will let me handle," Adam Driver joked at the Venice Film Festival after his movie 'Ferrari' premiered

Published on September 1, 2023 09:51AM EDT
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

 Maria Moratti/Getty

Though Adam Driver plays Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari in his new movie, he never actually drove a car on the film's set.

As Driver, 39, appeared at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday alongside filmmaker Michael Mann and his costar Patrick Dempsey to promote Ferrari, the actor noted at a press conference for the movie that the production "wouldn't let me drive the cars for insurance reasons."

Though Dempsey — a real-life motorsports athlete on top of his acting career — portrays Ferrari racer athlete Piero Taruffi in the film and got to drive vehicles during filming, Driver never stepped behind the wheel of any of the vintage cars in the film.

"As I said before, making a movie is a miracle and they don’t want me touching the thing that’s the most expensive part," Driver said during the press conference. "I don’t drive the cars, except in pre-production we raced Ferraris — obviously, newer Ferraris, can’t afford the other ones. And then at the beginning, I’m not driving that one, it’s on a dolly."

"Again, they don’t trust me with small pieces of equipment. Big pieces of equipment like sandwiches, they will let me handle," Driver joked.

Adam Driver Venice 08 31 23
Adam Driver attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Driver is at the Venice Film Festival promoting Ferrari this week thanks to an interim agreement between the production and SAG-AFTRA, according to Deadline. While the Screen Actors Guild has been striking major Hollywood productions since July 13, a number of independent movies have received the go-ahead to continue filming or allow actors to do promotional work at this fall's film festivals.

During the press conference, Driver stated that he was proud to appear at the festival during SAG-AFTRA's strike to provide "visual representation of a movie that’s not a part of the AMPTP [Alliance of of Motion Picture and Television Producers] to promote the SAG leadership directive, which is an effective tactic, which is the interim agreement."

Driver said one of SAG's objectives by providing interim agreements to independent films "is to obviously say ‘why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for?’ "

Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

 Maria Moratti/Getty

“A big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t [meet these demands], and every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has agreed to these terms, the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people they collaborate with and the others are not," he told reporters.

Driver and Mann's new movie released its first trailer Wednesday ahead of its world premiere at Venice. The film takes place in 1957 when Enzo Ferrari (Driver) "is in crisis," according to an official synopsis for the movie.

"Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife Laura built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son Dino a year earlier," the synopsis reads. "Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Mardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch in to the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia."

Ferrari is in theaters this Christmas.

