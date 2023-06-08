'Pitch Perfect' Star Adam DeVine Said Man Was Killed Outside His Hollywood Hills Home

Adam DeVine revealed details about the shooting on the 'This Is Important' podcast

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 8, 2023 04:19 PM
Adam DeVine attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Adam DeVine. Photo:

Taylor Hill/Getty

Actor Adam DeVine revealed on a podcast Wednesday evening that a man was the victim of a homicide outside his Hollywood Hills home.

The Pitch Perfect star, who appeared live on the This Is Important podcast, said he was outside on his balcony with his wife Chloe Bridges when a man was shot to death outside a poker party across the street from his home.

“So, across the street from my house they are running this, like, crazy poker game, right?,” he said during the taping. “Where the People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces. ... I see these dudes and it is fun to sit and watch, [so] me and my wife, we’re sitting up on our balcony, and like, this looks crazy ... this is where it gets sad. Someone was murdered there.”

DeVine said the person was "gunned down." It was not clear if he saw the killing take place.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday that a fatal shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive in Los Angeles. However, it’s unclear if it is the same killing DeVine is referring to.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victim as 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel of Hallandale Beach, Fla. 

According to the LAPD, the victim was standing outside the residence talking to the suspect when he was shot.

“The suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple shots and those shots struck the victim,” LAPD public information officer Drake Madison tells PEOPLE. “The suspect fled the scene east in a vehicle.”

Madison says no arrests have been made.

Lahaziel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next-door neighbor, Kimberly Block, told KTLA that she believed the person living at the home may have been hosting a poker game.

“During the party, the valet let one of the guests know that somebody had arrived and was outside and wanted to talk to him,” she said. “So, the guest left the party, left the house, came outside and there was a squabble. The guy in the car shot the guest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.

