Adam DeVine Helps Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin Pull off a Heist in 'The Out-Laws' Trailer (Exclusive)

The Out-Laws Trailer

Adam DeVine is in over his head with his in-laws in the trailer for his new Netflix action-comedy.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first-look at the trailer for The Out-Laws. The film stars DeVine as a bank manager who meets his fiancée's (Nina Dobrev) parents for the first time the week of their wedding — and realizes they're infamous bank robbers.

DeVine, 39, jokes to PEOPLE, "If I learned anything from shooting this movie it's if you want to impress your in-laws, rob a series of banks to earn their respect and save their daughter!"



In the trailer, his character Owen explains to his friend (Get Out's Lil Rey Howery) that his fiancée's parents Billy (Pierce Brosnan) and Lily (Ellen Barkin) have lived "off the grid" ever since the couple got together.

After what appears to be a fraught meeting — and several drinks — between Owen and his future in-laws, the bank manager's place of work is robbed, and Owen thinks he recognizes the elder couple's voices behind their masks during the robbery.

After the pair are identified as The Ghost Bandits, whom Owen describes as "the most notorious bank robbers in American history," Dobrev's character is kidnapped by a woman who The Ghost Bandits have also stolen from. Now aligned through a common enemy, Owen earns a chance to prove himself to his in-laws by helping them pull off a new heist to get his fiancée back.



Scott Yamano/Netflix

An official synopsis for the movie describes DeVine's character as "a straight-laced bank manager" whose "bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week" and comes to believe "his future in-laws are the infamous Out-Laws."



“We really tried to push the envelope and find set pieces that no one’s seen before… it’s a wild, fun ride," director Tyler Spindel tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And the cast is incredible - Nina Dobrev and Adam Devine have such great chemistry as a couple. It made me sad when I realized I’ll never have what they have.”

“I was really method about directing this film, even robbed a few banks to make sure it felt authentic," he jokingly adds of his work on the movie. "I used my one phone call for this interview.”

Brosnan described his character in The Out-Laws as "kind of [a] lost soul" while speaking about the movie with Netflix's Tudum recently.



Scott Yamano/Netflix

"He and his wife are not who they say they are,” Brosnan, 70 said. “We come into town because our daughter’s getting married, and I do not take to this young man, in any shape or form. I find him to be not worthy of my daughter’s heart. And I give him a very hard time in the process of him trying to woo her."



The action-comedy's ensemble cast also includes Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus and Laci Mosley.



The Out-Laws begins streaming on Netflix July 7.