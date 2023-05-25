'Carrie' Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Cancer: 'She Is Off on Her Next Adventure'

The actress, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 at age 25, said she learned to 'see every day as a gift'

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 25, 2023 12:32 PM
Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Ovarian Cancer
Samantha Weinstein. Photo:

Instagram/samsationalw

Samantha Weinstein, an actress and musician who starred in the 2013 Carrie remake with Chloë Grace Moretz, has died from cancer at 28.

The star's family announced the news on her Instagram earlier this month, revealing that Weinstein died on Sunday, May 14, "surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto."

"After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure," they wrote in the caption.

Weinstein's costar from the Netflix series Alias Grace wrote in the comment section, "Sam was such a bright light. It was a privilege to know her."

The actress married husband Michael Knutson on Oct. 29, 2022, which she called "the best day of my life," in an Instagram post: "I married my best friend, my partner in crime and the love of my life, Michael Knutson. Here's just a snapshot of the most beautiful day to ever be."

Weinstein also shared footage of their first dance — with Star Wars-themed choreography inspired by one of their inside jokes from when they began dating during the pandemic.

Actress Samantha Weinstein attends the Tribeca Film Festival after-party for Jesus Henry Christ hosted by Stolichnaya Vodka at Don Hills on April 23, 2011 in New York City
Samantha Weinstein in 2011.

Jemal Countess/Getty

"When Michael and I started text-flirting, after just one socially-distanced-pandemic-date, we started planning our wedding," she wrote. "I said instead of a first dance we should have a lightsaber duel. 20 months, 10 rounds of chemo, and a lifetime's worth of memories later, here we are."

Open about her health experiences, Weinstein had "emergency surgery to remove a massive cyst that swallowed one of my ovaries" in January 2021. Then 25, she revealed on Instagram that April that she'd "been battling a rare form of ovarian cancer for the past 3 months."

She added of documenting her cancer journey, "I'm a firm believer that representation in media matters, and cancer treatment is no different. Cancer can affect anyone - I'm living proof of that. I figure that if someone else out there with cancer sees me going through it, maybe it will give them a shred of strength too. While there are no guarantees in life, my outcome is very good and I have every shot of living a long, healthy life post-treatment. Chemo will be my toughest journey yet, but it will make me stronger than I've ever been."

Weinstein wrote an essay in July 2022 about her cancer diagnosis and coming out as non-binary.

In it, she wrote, "Getting cancer is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, but in the strangest of ways it has also been the best thing. I’m still living with cancer, and with my parents since the future is uncertain (on the bright side, we’ve never been closer!). I continue to work in my dream career as a voice actor. I have more love in my life and for myself than I ever could have imagined, and I see every day as a gift."

According to the Canadian actress's bio on Penguin Random House's website, she also used her voice talents to read audiobooks, along with roles on animated series like D.N. Ace. She began acting at 6, she had a garage-rock band called Killer Virgins, "and in her spare time practices martial arts and plays electric guitar."

Aside from playing one of Carrie White's high school classmates Heather in the 2013 Stephen King adaptation Carrie, Weinstein's other movie credits include Haunter (2013) and Jesus Henry Christ (2011).

