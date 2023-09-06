'Mission: Impossible' Star Emmanuelle Béart Reveals She Was Sexually Abused by Family Member: 'I Am Not a Victim'

The actress says she was sexually abused by an unnamed family member for four years as a child

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 02:39PM EDT
Emmanuelle Beart attends the closing ceremony during the 37th Cabourg Film Festival on June 17, 2023 in Cabourg, France
Emmanuelle Béart on June 17, 2023 in Cabourg, France. Photo:

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Emmanuelle Béart, the French actress who starred in 1996's Mission: Impossible, revealed in a new documentary that she survived childhood sexual abuse.

Béart, 60, co-directed Such a Resounding Silence, a documentary in which she shares her personal story along with four other survivors of incest, three women and one man.

According to BBC News and The Guardian, the documentary (which will air on a French channel Sept. 24) had a press screening in Paris on Tuesday, though Béart did not attend.

The actress says in the documentary, according to U.K. outlet The Times, that a family member — whom she does not identify — abused her for four years while her parents and friends didn't notice. She described instances of assault that happened when she was 11 years old, per the outlet.

Béart's grandmother eventually "saved" her, recalled the actress. "If my grandmother had not intervened, if she had not put me in a train to go to live with my father when I was 15, I don’t know if I could have lived," she said.

BBC News reported that her co-director Anastasia Mikova said that the alleged attacker was not Béart's father, singer Guy Béart, who died in 2015 at 85.

Emmanuelle Beart attends the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2023 on June 22, 2023 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy
Emmanuelle Béart.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Béart also did an interview with Elle France, explaining why she decided to share her story now and why she didn't previously file a criminal complaint. She said, translated to English, that childhood sexual abuse is a "phenomenon of incredible magnitude" and "each story is unique."

"I am not a victim and this is not a film on victims. It is a film on beings who have been victims and who are fighting. I consider that I have lived my life but that [incest] never leaves you; it never goes away. You can run all you like, create, become a mother, have a fantastic job," said Béart, per The Times.

Emmanuelle Beart attends the short movie awards red carpet during Day Three of the 37th Cabourg Film Festival on June 16, 2023 in Cabourg, France
Emmanuelle Béart.

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

According to RAINN (the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 20 boys under 18 experience sexual abuse or assault. Additionally, an estimated 34 percent of abusers in child sexual abuse cases are family members.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Taylor Momsen Recalls Being 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' by Schoolmates over 'Grinch' Role
Taylor Momsen Says She Was 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' as a Kid for 'Grinch' Role: 'It Was Alienating'
Cailee Spaeny and Priscilla Presley
'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny Says Watching Movie with Priscilla Presley in Venice Was 'Absolutely Surreal'
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Appears in Court Virtually as His Assault Trial Is Delayed Again
Anthony Hopkins instagram playing piano in unknown hotel 09 05 23
Anthony Hopkins Reveals His Expert Piano Skills in Empty Hotel Lobby: ‘The Perfect Venue’
Joe Alwyn Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child
Joe Alwyn Returns to Instagram with Gallery of New Photos and Throwback Snapshots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPwzBUui1GA The Color Purple | Official Trailer Warner Bros. Pictures 10.9M subscribers
Halle Bailey Says the 'Color Purple' Set Was 'Like Going to a Cookout': 'Felt Like a Family Reunion'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner and Ex Talk Next Steps amid Divorce: She'll 'Enter the Workforce,' He Wants 'Time for Myself'
Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke Teases Dad Ethan Hawke for Being Photographed ‘Trying to’ Flirt with Rihanna
Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke
Maya Hawke Jokes Her Hollywood Family Is Like the 'Boring, Indie Kardashians'
Eddie Murphy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023
Eddie Murphy to Reunite with 'Boomerang' Director for His First Holiday Movie 'Candy Cane Lane'
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn along with Bechet Allen and Manzie Allen
Woody Allen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Wife Soon-Yi Previn and Kids Bechet and Manzie
Jamie Foxx Thanks Family for Keeping His Privacy 'Airtight' During Recovery: 'They Protected Me'
Jamie Foxx and His Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Enjoy a Beach Getaway in Cabo
Denzel Washinton, Equalizer 3 trailer
'Equalizer 3' Director Says This 'Feels Like the Last One' — but 'Never Say Never' (Exclusive)
Maestro. (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer) in Maestro
'Maestro' Reviews: Bradley Cooper 'Disappears Inside His Performance,' Carey Mulligan 'Has Never Been Better'
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts Says She and Husband Billy Crudup Are Enjoying 'Great Sex' in Their 'Honeymoon Stage'
- Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Enjoy Casual Date Night Out in N.Y.C.