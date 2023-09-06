'Mission: Impossible' Star Emmanuelle Béart Reveals She Was Sexually Abused by Family Member: 'I Am Not a Victim'

Emmanuelle Béart, the French actress who starred in 1996's Mission: Impossible, revealed in a new documentary that she survived childhood sexual abuse.

Béart, 60, co-directed Such a Resounding Silence, a documentary in which she shares her personal story along with four other survivors of incest, three women and one man.

According to BBC News and The Guardian, the documentary (which will air on a French channel Sept. 24) had a press screening in Paris on Tuesday, though Béart did not attend.

The actress says in the documentary, according to U.K. outlet The Times, that a family member — whom she does not identify — abused her for four years while her parents and friends didn't notice. She described instances of assault that happened when she was 11 years old, per the outlet.



Béart's grandmother eventually "saved" her, recalled the actress. "If my grandmother had not intervened, if she had not put me in a train to go to live with my father when I was 15, I don’t know if I could have lived," she said.

BBC News reported that her co-director Anastasia Mikova said that the alleged attacker was not Béart's father, singer Guy Béart, who died in 2015 at 85.

Emmanuelle Béart. Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Béart also did an interview with Elle France, explaining why she decided to share her story now and why she didn't previously file a criminal complaint. She said, translated to English, that childhood sexual abuse is a "phenomenon of incredible magnitude" and "each story is unique."

"I am not a victim and this is not a film on victims. It is a film on beings who have been victims and who are fighting. I consider that I have lived my life but that [incest] never leaves you; it never goes away. You can run all you like, create, become a mother, have a fantastic job," said Béart, per The Times.

Emmanuelle Béart. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

According to RAINN (the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 20 boys under 18 experience sexual abuse or assault. Additionally, an estimated 34 percent of abusers in child sexual abuse cases are family members.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.