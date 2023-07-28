All the Actors Who Almost Landed Roles in 'Barbie'

From Amy Schumer to Bowan Yang, here are 10 actors who almost starred in the summer blockbuster

By
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld

Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Timothee Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Bowen Yang and Amy Schumer
Timothee Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Bowen Yang and Amy Schumer. Photo:

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock,  Jemal Countess/Getty, Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock,  Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty 

These Barbies were almost in the film!

While it might be hard to think of any other actors stepping into the roles in the summer blockbuster, these famous faces were all in talks to have a place in Barbie's world.

From scheduling conflicts to creative differences, take a look at the ten actors who were considered for Barbie — and why it didn't work out.

01 of 10

Amy Schumer

TODAY -- Pictured: Amy Schumer on Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Amy Schumer.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Before Margot Robbie stepped into the titular role, Amy Schumer was set to play the iconic doll back in 2016 in a film from Sony Pictures. That version of the film fell through and the rights ended up with Warner Bros.

When Schumer announced she was leaving the project in March 2017, she told Variety, "Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

She later explained to The Hollywood Reporter that it was actually creative differences that led her to back out.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she said in March 2022.

When all was said and done, Schumer gave the film her seal of approval with a joke sprinkled in, writing on Instagram: "Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role. Do better Hollywood"

02 of 10

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anne Hathaway. John Shearer/WireImage

Months after Schumer's departure, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Anne Hathaway was in talks to join the film as the titular role.

Following the news, Schumer wished the Princess Diaries star good luck her possible new role, writing, “Hathaway smathaway. Jkjk she’s perfect!! Can’t wait to see it!”

03 of 10

Timothée Chalamet

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022
Timothée Chalamet. Frazer Harrison/Getty

When thinking about who she wanted in the film, Gerwig had two actors in mind for a "specialty cameo": Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

Gerwig directed both actors in Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird (2017) but bringing them on board for Barbie just couldn't happen. For Ronan, it was due to a scheduling conflict, Gerwig explained, as the actress was producing a "brilliant" project at the time.

"But it was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig told CinemaBlend. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed."

"I love them so much," Gerwig explained. "But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

04 of 10

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan arrives at the BAFTA Scotland awards at the DoubleTree By Hilton Glasgow Central.
Saoirse Ronan.

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Ronan told PEOPLE that Gerwig was not the only one who was disappointed by her inability to be involved in the project.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," the Ronan said in September 2022.

"There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie," Ronan added. "I was gutted I couldn't do it."

She said after realizing she wouldn't be able to be in the film in the way she'd hoped, she held out hope that something would come up.

"I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?' "

05 of 10

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
Gal Gadot.

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

When searching for the perfect person to step into the role of Barbie, Robbie, who is also a producer on the film, told Vogue that she and Greta Gerwig were looking for someone with “Barbie energy."

Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie shared. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork”. 

Despite fitting the bill, Gadot was ultimately unable to commit to the role at the time, and Robbie stepped in.

And while she didn't appear in the film, The Wonder Woman actress was on deck to show her support for Barbie when she attended the L.A. premiere on July 9.  

06 of 10

Ben Platt

Ben Platt
Ben Platt. Rich Fury/Getty

Barbie's casting director, Allison Jones, told Vanity Fair that there were a few actors the team had in mind to play Kens that fell through, including Ben Platt.

"They were, I'm not kidding, really bummed they couldn't do it," Jones she told the outlet of the list that included Bowen Yang and Dan Levy. She explained that all three actors could not commit to the three months in London needed for filming.

07 of 10

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang.

Bruce Glikas/Getty 

Bowen Yang was a part of the actors casting director Allison Jones had in mind for a Ken that couldn't make the project work.

08 of 10

Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Dan Levy. George Pimentel/Getty

and Dan Levy!

09 of 10

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jonathan Groff.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

While it might be hard to believe anyone other than Michael Cera as Allan, Frozen's Jonathan Groff was actually in talks for the role.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,'" Jones told VF.

10 of 10

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane at the premiere of "Platonic" held at Regal LA Live on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Luke Macfarlane.

Anna Webber/Variety via Getty

Luke Macfarlane told The Hollywood Reporter that when he signed on for Apple TV's Platonic with his Bros director Nick Stoller he knew that would mean letting go of the part he'd booked in Barbie.

"It was interesting because I had auditioned for a small part in Barbie and got it. And then I got an email from Nick that was like, 'I think you’d be really great in this part.' I was like, 'Great. I have this offer for Barbie, so you gotta let me know.' We tried to make it work, and I was like, 'You know what? I really, really wanted to work on this show.' Careers are funny things — you never really know," he explained. "When I read about the character on the page, I was like, 'This is somebody I understand.'"

Later in the in interview he added, "It was one of those brutal things. Yeah, the timing couldn’t work out for both. I’m not trying to sound boastful. It was a small, little part, but I’ve never been part of some beautiful, big, cool thing like that. It would have been cool to be able to do both."

Related Articles
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
From Fart Jokes to Fun Cameos, 'Barbie' Scenes That Didn't Make the Film's Final Cut
Bill Cunningham and Ken Doll 1978
Bill Cunningham, the Original Voice of Ken Doll, Dead at 96
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
You Won’t See One Essential Home Feature in the 'Barbie' Movie Dreamhouse — Here’s Why (Exclusive)
Greta Gerwig attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London
The 'Barbie' Movie Almost Had a 'Fart Opera in the Middle,' Greta Gerwig Reveals
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
How Lizzo's 'Barbie' Song 'Pink' Shaped the Beginning of the Movie: 'Everyone Suddenly Got the Tone'
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Praises Fellow Ken Ryan Gosling as 'the Best Human in Every Way'
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Right-Wing Backlash and Reveals How She Knew Ryan Gosling was Her Perfect Ken
Kate McKinnon and Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon Made 'Strange Musicals' Together in College Years Before ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
Ashley Graham Clase Azul Tequila Gold
Ashley Graham Is ‘Glad’ That ‘Barbie’ Made That ‘Cellulite’ Comment: ‘We All Have It’ (Exclusive)
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie, Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
‘Barbie’ Opens Even Bigger Than First Reported with $162M Weekend, 'Oppenheimer' Too with $82M
Actress Lily Collins arrives at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28, 2017, A Polly Pocket doll, foreground, is arranged with a Barbie doll, rear, for a photograph in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Everything to Know About the Polly Pocket Movie
Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England
Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mother's Mortgage After Success: 'Anyone in My Position, You'd Do That for Your Mom'