From scheduling conflicts to creative differences, take a look at the ten actors who were considered for Barbie — and why it didn't work out.

While it might be hard to think of any other actors stepping into the roles in the summer blockbuster , these famous faces were all in talks to have a place in Barbie's world.

01 of 10 Amy Schumer Amy Schumer. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Before Margot Robbie stepped into the titular role, Amy Schumer was set to play the iconic doll back in 2016 in a film from Sony Pictures. That version of the film fell through and the rights ended up with Warner Bros. When Schumer announced she was leaving the project in March 2017, she told Variety, "Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." She later explained to The Hollywood Reporter that it was actually creative differences that led her to back out. "They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she said in March 2022. When all was said and done, Schumer gave the film her seal of approval with a joke sprinkled in, writing on Instagram: "Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role. Do better Hollywood"

02 of 10 Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway. John Shearer/WireImage Months after Schumer's departure, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Anne Hathaway was in talks to join the film as the titular role. Following the news, Schumer wished the Princess Diaries star good luck her possible new role, writing, “Hathaway smathaway. Jkjk she’s perfect!! Can’t wait to see it!”

03 of 10 Timothée Chalamet Timothée Chalamet. Frazer Harrison/Getty When thinking about who she wanted in the film, Gerwig had two actors in mind for a "specialty cameo": Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. Gerwig directed both actors in Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird (2017) but bringing them on board for Barbie just couldn't happen. For Ronan, it was due to a scheduling conflict, Gerwig explained, as the actress was producing a "brilliant" project at the time. "But it was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig told CinemaBlend. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed." "I love them so much," Gerwig explained. "But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

04 of 10 Saoirse Ronan Saoirse Ronan. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Ronan told PEOPLE that Gerwig was not the only one who was disappointed by her inability to be involved in the project. "I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," the Ronan said in September 2022. "There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie," Ronan added. "I was gutted I couldn't do it." She said after realizing she wouldn't be able to be in the film in the way she'd hoped, she held out hope that something would come up. "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?' "

05 of 10 Gal Gadot Gal Gadot. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images When searching for the perfect person to step into the role of Barbie, Robbie, who is also a producer on the film, told Vogue that she and Greta Gerwig were looking for someone with “Barbie energy." “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie shared. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork”. Despite fitting the bill, Gadot was ultimately unable to commit to the role at the time, and Robbie stepped in. And while she didn't appear in the film, The Wonder Woman actress was on deck to show her support for Barbie when she attended the L.A. premiere on July 9.

07 of 10 Bowen Yang Bowen Yang. Bruce Glikas/Getty Bowen Yang was a part of the actors casting director Allison Jones had in mind for a Ken that couldn't make the project work.

08 of 10 Dan Levy Dan Levy. George Pimentel/Getty and Dan Levy!

09 of 10 Jonathan Groff Jonathan Groff. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty While it might be hard to believe anyone other than Michael Cera as Allan, Frozen's Jonathan Groff was actually in talks for the role. "Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,'" Jones told VF.