From Kirk Alyn 's live-action start to Henry Cavill 's multiverse run and David Corenswet 's upcoming appearance, see the list of Supermen who've flown into the robust franchise over the years.

Several actors have donned the famed crimson cape on big and small screens through the years, in black and white and in vibrant color film. Playing the DC Comics character — who debuted in graphic periodicals back in 1938 — has become a coveted, career-altering role for performers.

Superman and Clark Kent might be the same person, but they've been seen with several different faces.

01 of 09 Kirk Alyn Kirk Alyn playing Superman in Columbia Superman Serial. Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images Superman first took live-action action form in 1948, when Kirk Alyn stepped into the role in a 15-episode film serial. He continued playing the hero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, in the sequel serial production Atom Man vs. Superman, which was released in 1950.

02 of 09 George Reeves George Reeves in costume as Superman. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images In 1951, George Reeves played the gallant icon in the first feature film based on a DC Comics character, Superman and the Mole Man. Then he took the comic book character into the world of television. The Adventures of Superman ran from 1952 to 1958 and starred Phyllis Coates as Reeves' Lois Lane. The show initially aired in black and white, but after two seasons, Superman's classic costume debuted on screens in its full blue, red and yellow glory. Word of spin-off ideas floated amongst producers after the series wrapped, however the man behind the hero would not play a part. Just over one year after production ended, Reeves died by gunshot wound at the age of 45.



03 of 09 Christopher Reeve Christopher Reeve as Superman. Courtesy Everett Collection Superman got a blockbuster makeover in 1978, when Christopher Reeve flew into the franchise. The movie saw Reeve sharing the big screen with Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman, who played Superman's father and mortal enemy, Lex Luthor, respectively. The critically acclaimed production led to three sequels, all of which featured Reeve in the cape. He reprised the dual role of Superman and Clark Kent in 1980, in 1983 and again in 1987 with Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. In 1995, Reeve suffered a spinal injury in a horse riding accident and became paralyzed from the neck down. The incident prevented him from playing Superman again, but Reeve remained a significant part of the franchise until and even after his death in 2004.

04 of 09 Dean Cain Dean Cain as Superman. ABC Dean Cain played the Man of Steel in the TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. The ABC series – which also starred Teri Hatcher as Superman's love interest Lois Lane – aired for four seasons from 1993 through 1997.

05 of 09 Tom Welling Tom Welling as Clark Kent in 'Smallville'. Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Tom Welling's portrayal of Superman stood out from other actors' takes on the character – mainly because he wasn't playing "Superman" at all. Welling first appeared as Clark Kent in 2001, when Smallville premiered on The WB. (It later aired on The CW.) The series took an unprecedented magnifying look at the hero's origins over the course of 10 seasons. In fact, Welling's character didn't embrace the Superman identity or wear the iconic suit until the series finale, which jumped seven years into Smallville Clark's future. Despite its departure from standard Superman imagery, Smallville consistently paid tribute to earlier adaptations. The series featured cameos from franchise alumni, like Welling's predecessors Christopher Reeve and Dean Cain and previous Lois Lanes Margot Kidder and Amy Adams.



06 of 09 Brandon Routh Brandon Routh with a Superman Wax Figure. G. Gershoff/WireImage The comic book legend made a comeback on screens in 2006. Brandon Routh saved the day in the Warner Bros. flick Superman Returns. According to Variety, the actor also auditioned for the role of Clark Kent in Smallville but lost out to Tom Welling.

07 of 09 Henry Cavill Henry Cavill as Superman in "Man of Steel". Warner Bros Henry Cavill made history as the first non-American actor to play Superman in 2013. The British star starred in Man of Steel, the next big-screen, big-budget reboot. Beyond the 2016 follow-up film, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Cavill's Superman has extended out into the DC Universe. He appeared with other heroes in later films Justice League and Black Adam. Despite his excitement about reprising the role, Cavill announced that he wouldn't be playing Superman in the next film. He shared the "sad news" of his departure on Instagram in late 2022, noting that he'd just finished a meeting with the co-CEOS of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," read Cavill's text post on social media. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

08 of 09 Tyler Hoechlin Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. Courtesy Everett Collection Tyler Hoechlin was already a seasoned hero by the time his current series Superman & Lois premiered in 2021, as he first stepped into the role on the shows Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow. While all of Hoechlin's Superman appearances have been on CW shows, those three series exist in a decidedly separate universe from Superman & Lois.

