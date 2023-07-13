From Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola 's Mad Men beginnings to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo 's soap opera fairytale, here's a look at couples who went from exchanging lines to exchanging vows.

Whether it took them years to find their way back to each other, like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis , or they tied the knot while still working together, these couples all have some pretty cute stories to share.

While every Hollywood love story has its own unique twists, these couples all have one thing in common: before saying "I do," they were costars!

01 of 23 Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm in 'Mad Men'. Justina Mintz/AMC/Courtesy Everett Collection Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot in June 2023, but the two actually first crossed paths in 2015 after Osceola landed a small role on Mad Men's final episode. The couple have been together since 2020 and in February 2023, PEOPLE confirmed their engagement.



02 of 23 Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in 'Green Lantern'. Francois Duhamel/Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 with Reynolds playing the titular superhero character and Lively as his love interest, Carol Ferris. While at the time, the pair were both in other relationships, they were both single again by the end of the year and in October 2011 started to spark dating rumors. The two got married in September 2012 and welcomed their first child, James, in 2014. Now, the stars are proud parents of four: James, Inez, Betty and a fourth baby they welcomed in 2023.

03 of 23 Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in 'That '70s Show'. AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story is a Hollywood fairy tale. After first meeting on the set of That '70s Show as on-and-off couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in the late 1990s, the two had long-term relationships with other partners. In 2011, Kutcher and his wife, Demi Moore, announced they were getting a divorce after six years of marriage and Kunis' relationship with Macaulay Culkin came to an end after eight years. The former costars then started casually dating in 2012 before getting engaged in 2014. That same year, the couple welcomed their first child, Wyatt, and in 2015 they wed. The couple is now parents of two, welcoming their son, Dimitri, in 2016.

04 of 23 Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on 'Game of Thrones'. Album / Alamy Stock Photo While Kit Harington and Rose Leslie knew each other before starring in season 2 of Game of Thrones, Harington said that it was while filming those scenes in 2011 that they fell in love. "The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he told L'Uomo Vogue. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love." After dating rumors began to swirl in 2012, the pair took a brief break before reuniting in 2014. In 2017, the couple announced their engagement before officially becoming husband and wife in June 2018. The two share one son, whose birth they confirmed in 2021, and in 2023, Harington shared that they would soon be a family of four.

05 of 23 Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 'Gigli'. Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story dates back more than two decades to when they first met on the set of Gigli in 2002. The pair were engaged shortly after and while they were set to wed in 2003, they postponed their nuptials and eventually called it quits in 2004. In 2021, the pair rekindled their romance and by April 2022 they were engaged (again!). In July, the duo wed in a surprise Las Vegas wedding before a larger celebration in Georgia in August. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez wrote in her On The JLo newsletter. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions." Affleck is dad to Violet Anne, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

06 of 23 Stephen Moyer & Anna Paquin Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer in 'True Blood'. Jaimie Trueblood/ HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection Stephen Moyer admitted that he felt himself falling for Anna Paquin just days into filming True Blood. “We met screen testing for the show. We were both single at the time, and there was just this kind of spark,” he said while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. “I didn’t see her for three months, and she had gone from having dark hair to this beautiful blonde, and I had gone from being blond to this dark vampire,” the actor added. “By day three or four – oh, this is going to sound so syrupy – but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing.” The pair wed in 2010, while they were still starring as Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton on the HBO series. The two share twins Poppy and Charlie, while Moyer is also father an older son and daughter from previous relationships.

07 of 23 Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in 'Jamón Jamón'. Academy Entertainment/ Courtesy Everett Collection Though Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem first met on the set of Jamón, Jamón in 1992, Cruz was just 16 at the time and "nothing happened" off-screen, Bardem told GQ. After reuniting years later while filming Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008, the two officially started dating and in 2010 they tied the knot. In 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, son Leo, and later became a family of four with the addition of daughter Luna in 2013.



08 of 23 Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood on 'Supergirl'. Bettina Strauss/The CW After first meeting on the set of Supergirl in 2016, Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood tied the knot in September 2019. The following year, the pair welcomed their first child, son Huxley.

09 of 23 Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas on 'Once Upon a Time'. Jack Rowand/ABC/Getty In an actual fairy tale, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas met in 2011 on the set of Once Upon a Time while playing love interests Snow White and Prince Charming. Dallas told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2018 that as their connection began to develop off-screen, "We didn't fight it. We went straight for it." Shortly after announcing their engagement in October 2013, the pair shared that they were expecting their first child. The parents-to-be tied the knot in April 2014 and welcomed their first child, son Oliver, in that May. In June 2016, their family expanded once more with the birth of their second son, Hugo.

10 of 23 Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig in 'Dream House'. George Kraychyk/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz first met in 1994 when they were cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London. It wasn't until more than a decade later, though, that the two reunited on the set of Dream House in 2010 and began dating. In June of the following year, the pair quietly wed and in 2018 they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Craig is also dad to an older daughter, Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, while Weisz shares one son, Henry, with her ex-fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky.

11 of 23 Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in 'All My Children'. Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met at his audition for All My Children in 1995, but Ripa admits she had her eyes on him before he even walked into the room. "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it," she revealed in 2018 on Lunch with Bruce. "And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment." The pair started dating shortly after their first meeting and in 1996 eloped in Las Vegas after a brief split. In 1997, they welcomed their first child, son Michael, and later daughter Lola in 2001 and son Joaquin in 2003. Now, the two serve as cohosts on Live with Kelly and Mark, following Ryan Seacrest's departure from the show in 2023.

12 of 23 Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes in 'Evening'. Focus Features/courtesy Everett Collection Like many of the love stories on this list, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's begins on a set where they played on-screen love interests. Sparks began to fly while to two starred as two-thirds of a love triangle in 2007's Evening. The couple's costar, Mamie Gummer, later spoke to PEOPLE about watching their connection build. "I was there when it was happening and it's something that I will never forget," Gummer said. "I'm incredibly happy for them. They are perfect for each other." In February 2009, it was confirmed that the pair was engaged and in September they were married. In December 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, Cyrus, and in 2018, baby No. 2, Rowan, arrived. This summer, they had their third child — a girl!

13 of 23 Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor in 'Fargo'. FX Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were both married to other people when they first met on the set of Fargo in late 2016. The pair began dating and in 2021, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Laurie, before tying the knot in 2022. McGregor is also dad to daughters Clara, Jamyan, Esther and Anouk, whom he shares with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

14 of 23 Morena Baccarin & Ben McKenzie Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin in 'Gotham'. FOX Image Collection via Getty After working together on Gotham in late 2014, Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie became an item a few months later and married on June 2, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. In 2016, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances, and in 2021, Baccarin gave birth to their son, Arthur. The actress is also mom to son Julius, who she shares with ex-husband Austin Chick.

15 of 23 Grace Gealey & Trai Byers Grace Gealey and Trai Byers in 'Empire'. OX Image Collection via Getty Empire costars Grace Gealey and Trai Byers, who played Anika Calhoun and Andre Lyon on the series, were engaged in 2015 before exchanging vows the following year. In 2022, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together; their son arrived in 2023. In celebration of the couple's seven-year wedding anniversary, Gealey paid tribute to her husband in a sweet Instagram post, writing in part: "You are a husband that I could never imagine or fashion or create in my greatest of thoughts. And now, you are a father, who already surpasses this too."

16 of 23 Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Leighton Meester (third from left) and Adam Brody (right) in 'The Oranges'. Moviestore/Shutterstock While Leighton Meester and Adam Brody worked together in 2011 on The Oranges, the two met before that, just as Gossip Girl was starting and The O.C. was coming to an end, Brody explained in 2021. Josh Schwartz, who produced both shows, introduced the two, though it wasn't until "about a year after" The Oranges that they began dating. In 2013, PEOPLE confirmed that the famously private couple was engaged and in February 2014, the tied the knot. In 2015, the pair welcomed their first child, Arlo Day, and in 2020 become a family of four with the addition of a baby boy.

17 of 23 Annette Bening & Warren Beatty Annette Bening and Warren Beatty in 'Bugsy'. TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Annette Bening and Warren Beatty first met more than three decades ago when Beatty cast the actress as his love interest in 1991's Bugsy. As the story goes, Beatty came back from his first lunch meeting his future wife and told the film's director, Barry Levinson, "I'm going to marry her." The two wed in 1992 and have since welcomed four children: Stephen, Ben, Isabel, and Ella.

18 of 23 Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in 'The Light Between Oceans'. Davi Russo/Touchstone Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander met in 2014 on the set ofThe Light Between Oceans, in which they played a married couple. While they initially kept their budding off-screen romance private, they made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016. The following year, the pair wed in a private ceremony in Ibiza before welcoming a child together in 2021.

19 of 23 Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'. Patrick McElhenney/FX /Courtesy Everett Collection After first developing a crush on Kaitlin Olson from afar, watching her on an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2002, Rob McElhenney cast her on his show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in 2005. In 2006, the pair began dating and in 2007 they were engaged. After nearly three years together, the couple wed in September 2008. Two years later the duo became parents and welcomed their first child together, a son named Axel Lee. In 2012, they became a family of four with the addition of son, Leo Grey.

20 of 23 Alyson Hannigan & Alexis Denisof Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan in August 2018. JB Lacroix/WireImage) After appearing together on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the late 1990s, Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof wed in 2003. The two are now parents to two daughters, Keeva Jane and Satyana “Saty” Marie.

21 of 23 Jared & Genevieve Padalecki Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki celebrate the 300th episode of 'Supernatural' in 2018. Phillip Chin/Getty Jared and Genevieve Padalecki first met on the set of Supernatural when Genevieve — then Genevieve Cortese — briefly joined the cast during season 4. The pair had their first date in the fall of 2008 and a year later, Jared proposed! After marrying in February 2010, they moved to Texas and in 2012 welcomed their first child, son Thomas "Tom" Colton Padalecki. In 2013, they became a family of four with the addition of their son, Shepherd "Shep" Padalecki, and in 2017, they welcomed their first daughter, Odette Elliott Padalecki.

22 of 23 Samantha Barks & Alex Michael Stoll Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll. Samantha Barks/instagram Costar love stories are not just reserved for the stars of the screen! Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll met while both starring in the Broadway musical adaptation of Pretty Woman. The pair got engaged in February 2021 and wed in June 2022.