Actors Playing Cinderella and Prince Charming Get Engaged Onstage During 'Cinderella' Production

For one couple, getting engaged was truly a fairytale.

While playing Prince Charming in a production of Cinderella in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Gabe Hanna popped the question to his girlfriend Ella Kleefisch — who was starring opposite him as Cinderella!

The proposal took place on Sunday at the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, with the couple sharing their happy news in a post on Instagram on Monday.

“And they’ll live happily ever after ❤️Engaged to my best friend 8.13.23 💍," Hanna captioned the Instagram carousel, which also featured a clip of him getting down on one knee to Kleefisch as their cast members and the audience gasped.

"We are absolutely ecstatic about our engagement and full of joy,” Hanna told PEOPLE of the exciting news.

In a video shared by the Wisconsin State Journal, who first reported on the sweet engagement, Hanna could also be seen getting down on one knee in front of Kleefisch, who was wearing a wedding dress for the production’s finale. The moment came during the curtain call of the show's final night.

Flanked by their castmates as the audience clapped and cheered, Hanna said, “I actually want to take this moment to thank this beautiful, talented woman right next to me. She has made this show her everything over the last two months and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

“I have known Ella for the last two years, and throughout the last two years I have been the most happy that I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Hanna continued as he reached for the breast pocket of the jacket of his costume, which caused the audience to gasp and laugh.



Ella Kleefisch and Gabe Hanna. Courtesy of Gabe Hanna

“Two years ago I was awake at night, hoping, praying to God that someone would come into my life and love all the things that I love and do all the things that I do and be my everything. And yes, I’ve found her.”

“She is my angel,” added Hanna, who then took Kleefisch, who appeared completely shocked, by the hand and got down on one knee and pulled out an engagement ring from his jacket.

“Ella Rose, will you marry me?” he asked.



Ella Kleefisch and Gabe Hanna. Courtesy of Gabe Hanna

“Yes!” replied Kleefisch as they kissed and the theater audience screamed and cheered.

The cast then joined hands to sing the production’s final song “Finale: The Wedding." but Kleefisch couldn’t contain her excitement and was jumping up and down on the stage and fanning herself as she became emotional.

Ella Kleefisch and Gabe Hanna. Courtesy of Gabe Hanna

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The video ended with the pair embracing each other and sharing a kiss before leaving the stage.

Kleefisch also shared a video of the moment on her own Instagram with the caption, “I GET TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE WITH MY BEST FRIEND OMG.”

