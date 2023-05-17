Lifestyle Beauty The Scalp Serum Shoppers Are Calling a 'Miracle' for Dry, Itchy Skin Is Finally Back in Stock The Act + Acre serum racked up an 18,000+ waitlist after it last sold out By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua While many think dry skin only creeps up in the winter, pesky flakes and irritation can definitely impact your skin in the summer months, too, especially with all of that salt and sun you’ll be basking in. That’s why keeping your skin hydrated all year round is important. One area that tends to attract flakes is the scalp. Not only is dryness in this area uncomfortable and itchy, but it can also lead to hair thinning and loss. Luckily, hundreds of reviewers are raving about this best-selling scalp serum that is clinically shown to nourish the scalp and improve hair health — and it’s finally back in stock. After amassing more than an 18,000-person waitlist, the Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum is available just in time for summer, but you’ll definitely want to hurry. During its last restock in August 2022, Act + Acre sold a bottle of the serum every minute, so there’s no telling how long it will last. Amazon Buy It! Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum, $86; actandacre.com This Eye Cream from a Celebrity-Loved Brand 'Instantly Brightens' Dark Circles, and It's Finally Back in Stock The Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum is formulated with Swiss apple stem cells to promote hair growth, lessen hair loss and thinning, and soothe and hydrate the scalp. To add even more nourishment, the serum features plant-derived ingredients such as aloe vera and bamboo extract: Aloe vera supports collagen production for a healthy scalp and soothes irritation, and bamboo and pea extracts reduce free radicals to support follicle growth. To use, apply three to four pipettes along your hairline and part after washing your hair, then gently massage the serum into your scalp. Leave it on (without rinsing) and go about your day. Reviewers are “shocked” by the serum’s results. “I had [a] very itchy scalp for the past few years… Nothing worked,” one person said. “This changed everything. My scalp no longer flakes or feels itchy.” “I absolutely love this Scalp Detox!” someone else wrote, calling it a “miracle worker.” “It gave my scalp relief from itching after the first use.” Another shopper said they noticed “a lot less hair fallout” and “some new growth” especially after postpartum hair loss and keratin treatment. If you’re looking to maintain healthy, strong strands this summer, consider adding the Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum to your beauty routine while it’s still in stock. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Longchamp Bags Like the Ones We’ve Seen Kate Middleton Carry Are as Little as $90 for One More Day J.Crew Marked Down Hundreds of Summer-Ready Styles for an Additional 50% Off Ahead of Memorial Day Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Bedroom Furniture — and These Are the Best Pieces Under $100