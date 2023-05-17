The Scalp Serum Shoppers Are Calling a 'Miracle' for Dry, Itchy Skin Is Finally Back in Stock

While many think dry skin only creeps up in the winter, pesky flakes and irritation can definitely impact your skin in the summer months, too, especially with all of that salt and sun you’ll be basking in. That’s why keeping your skin hydrated all year round is important.

One area that tends to attract flakes is the scalp. Not only is dryness in this area uncomfortable and itchy, but it can also lead to hair thinning and loss. Luckily, hundreds of reviewers are raving about this best-selling scalp serum that is clinically shown to nourish the scalp and improve hair health — and it’s finally back in stock.

After amassing more than an 18,000-person waitlist, the Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum is available just in time for summer, but you’ll definitely want to hurry. During its last restock in August 2022, Act + Acre sold a bottle of the serum every minute, so there’s no telling how long it will last.

The Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum is formulated with Swiss apple stem cells to promote hair growth, lessen hair loss and thinning, and soothe and hydrate the scalp. To add even more nourishment, the serum features plant-derived ingredients such as aloe vera and bamboo extract: Aloe vera supports collagen production for a healthy scalp and soothes irritation, and bamboo and pea extracts reduce free radicals to support follicle growth.

To use, apply three to four pipettes along your hairline and part after washing your hair, then gently massage the serum into your scalp. Leave it on (without rinsing) and go about your day.

Reviewers are “shocked” by the serum’s results. “I had [a] very itchy scalp for the past few years… Nothing worked,” one person said. “This changed everything. My scalp no longer flakes or feels itchy.”

“I absolutely love this Scalp Detox!” someone else wrote, calling it a “miracle worker.” “It gave my scalp relief from itching after the first use.”

Another shopper said they noticed “a lot less hair fallout” and “some new growth” especially after postpartum hair loss and keratin treatment.

If you’re looking to maintain healthy, strong strands this summer, consider adding the Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum to your beauty routine while it’s still in stock.

