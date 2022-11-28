It's a time-honored style rule that the easiest way to make your wardrobe work overtime is to invest in basics and change up your accessories. That's why we've assembled 16 perfectly chic pieces under $100, which will instantly glam up an LBD, add some festive flair to a sweater and jeans and instantly eliminate that feeling of closet monotony you've been experiencing. Feel free to add everything to cart, completely guilt-free.

Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal Chinese Laundry View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Chineselaundry.com There’s a reason stars are wearing sky-high platforms on the red carpet — they’re just as comfortable as they are chic. Nab this affordable pair for your holiday party wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $80

Anthropologie Violet and Brooks Crystal & Velvet Hair Clips, Set of 4 Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Enter these crystal-and-velvet hair accessories available in a very giftable four-pack. Price at time of publish: $32

Madewell Felt Beret Madewell View On Madewell.com Thanks to the Emily in Paris effect, French girl fashion is very much en vogue. And there’s no better way to channel Parisian chic than by saying “oui, oui!” to a beret. Price at time of publish: $42

BaubleBar Gemma Earrings BaubleBar View On Baublebar.com View On Bloomingdales Level up your go-to LBD with these bling-y baubles made of glass stones and gold-plated brass. Price at time of publish: $58

Draper James Bow Headband in Blue Velvet Draper James View On Draperjames.com We could not bring back StyleWatch without a headband moment, and this Draper James style deserves some real estate on your 2022 holiday card. Price at time of publish: $40

Kate Spade Pearl Beanie Kate Spade View On Katespade.com View On Macy's Less skater boy and more fashion girl, a pearl-accented topper will add some flair to your puffer coat. Price at time of publish: $25

Zara Leather Gloves Zara View On Zara.com Trade out your boring black pair for an off-the-moment hot-pink hue. Price at time of publish: $46

J.Crew Skinny Metallic Italian Leather Belt J.Crew View On Jcrew.com One of the many early aughts trends to make a recent comeback is the skinny belt. Bonus points if you pair this gold leather style with some mid-rise jeans and a “going out top.” Price at time of publish: $40

Ink + Alloy Navy Amber Emerald Tier Crystal Post Earrings Ink + Alloy View On Inkalloy.com These navy, amber and emerald tiered danglers make a big statement, look luxe and are surprisingly lightweight. Price at time of publish: $40

Nina Kaidy Feather Trim Satin Clutch Courtesy of Nordstrom View On Nordstrom

This versatile crystal-and-feather satin clutch also comes with a built-in chain for wearing it multiple ways. Price at time of publish: $78



Schutz Arissa Flat Schutz View On Schutz-shoes.com Ballet flats are back and this silver leather pair is an updated twist on the classic style. Price at time of publish: $88

Nine West Shaply Genuine Calf Hair Pump Nine West View On Nordstrom Looking for a pair of heels that will take you from your desk to the dance floor? We just found them. Price at time of publish: $99

MALI + LILI Nikita Satin Clutch Nordstrom View On Nordstrom While a Bottega Veneta “Jodie” Bag is on our fairytale gift wish list, this slouchy style is topping our “buy right now” list. Price at time of publish: $7

House of Want Clutch Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If your holiday dressing motto is bling it on, then you needed this purse yesterday. Price at time of publish: $98

Lilly Pulitzer Belle Tassel Necklace Lilly Pulitzer View On Lillypulitzer.com The lariat silhouette gives a modern feel to this statement piece. Price at time of publish: $78