Elevate your wardrobe with these 16 party-ready pieces that are bound to spark some joy

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Sarah Ball
Sarah Ball

Sarah Ball is PEOPLE's Market Editor. She has been with the brand for more than four years. She handles the fashion and shopping content for the magazine and serves as the brand's styling expert for special projects and broadcast segments. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Sarah worked at StyleWatch magazine for five years and has a degree in Fashion Merchandising from Kent State University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 09:46 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

It's a time-honored style rule that the easiest way to make your wardrobe work overtime is to invest in basics and change up your accessories. That's why we've assembled 16 perfectly chic pieces under $100, which will instantly glam up an LBD, add some festive flair to a sweater and jeans and instantly eliminate that feeling of closet monotony you've been experiencing. Feel free to add everything to cart, completely guilt-free.

Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal

Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal

Chinese Laundry
There’s a reason stars are wearing sky-high platforms on the red carpet — they’re just as comfortable as they are chic. Nab this affordable pair for your holiday party wardrobe. 

Price at time of publish: $80

Anthropologie Violet and Brooks Crystal & Velvet Hair Clips, Set of 4

Anthropologie Violet and Brooks Crystal &amp; Velvet Hair Clips, Set of 4

Anthropologie
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Enter these crystal-and-velvet hair accessories available in a very giftable four-pack.

Price at time of publish: $32

Madewell Felt Beret

Madewell Felt Beret

Madewell
Thanks to the Emily in Paris effect, French girl fashion is very much en vogue. And there’s no better way to channel Parisian chic than by saying “oui, oui!” to a beret.

Price at time of publish: $42

BaubleBar Gemma Earrings

BaubleBar Gemma Earrings

BaubleBar
Level up your go-to LBD with these bling-y baubles made of glass stones and gold-plated brass. 

Price at time of publish: $58

Draper James Bow Headband in Blue Velvet

Draper James Bow Headband in Velvet Blue

Draper James
We could not bring back StyleWatch without a headband moment, and this Draper James style deserves some real estate on your 2022 holiday card.

Price at time of publish: $40

Kate Spade Pearl Beanie

Kate Spade Pearl Beanie

Kate Spade
Less skater boy and more fashion girl, a pearl-accented topper will add some flair to your puffer coat. 

Price at time of publish: $25

Zara Leather Gloves

Zara Leather Gloves

Zara
Trade out your boring black pair for an off-the-moment hot-pink hue.

Price at time of publish: $46

J.Crew Skinny Metallic Italian Leather Belt

J.Crew Skinny Metallic Italian Leather Belt

J.Crew
One of the many early aughts trends to make a recent comeback is the skinny belt. Bonus points if you pair this gold leather style with some mid-rise jeans and a “going out top.”

Price at time of publish: $40

Ink + Alloy Navy Amber Emerald Tier Crystal Post Earrings

Ink + Alloy Navy Amber Emerald Tier Crystal Post Earrings

Ink + Alloy 
These navy, amber and emerald tiered danglers make a big statement, look luxe and are surprisingly lightweight.

Price at time of publish: $40

Nina Kaidy Feather Trim Satin Clutch

embellished bag

Courtesy of Nordstrom
This versatile crystal-and-feather satin clutch also comes with a built-in chain for wearing it multiple ways.

Price at time of publish: $78

Schutz Arissa Flat

Schutz Arissa Flat

Schutz
Ballet flats are back and this silver leather pair is an updated twist on the classic style.

Price at time of publish: $88

Nine West Shaply Genuine Calf Hair Pump

Nine West Shaply Genuine Calf Hair Pump

Nine West
Looking for a pair of heels that will take you from your desk to the dance floor? We just found them.

Price at time of publish: $99

MALI + LILI Nikita Satin Clutch

MALI + LILI Nikita Satin Clutch

Nordstrom
While a Bottega Veneta “Jodie” Bag is on our fairytale gift wish list, this slouchy style is topping our “buy right now” list.

Price at time of publish: $7

House of Want Clutch

House of Want Clutch

Nordstrom
If your holiday dressing motto is bling it on, then you needed this purse yesterday.

Price at time of publish: $98

Lilly Pulitzer Belle Tassel Necklace

Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer
The lariat silhouette gives a modern feel to this statement piece.

Price at time of publish: $78

J.Crew Faceted Crystal Necklace

J.Crew Faceted Crystal Necklace

J.Crew
At People StyleWatch, it’s no secret that we love a statement necklace. Deck out your favorite tee or sweater dress with this festive pistachio-colored design.

Price at time of publish: $56.50