All About Abigail Heringer's 'Stunning' Engagement Ring: 'Exactly What She Was Hoping for'

The former Bachelor in Paradise star's love Noah Erb proposed with a custom 4-carat ring

Updated on August 9, 2023 03:17PM EDT
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb
Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer get engaged. Photo:

Hannah Sinclair and Emma Burke

Abigail Heringer's engagement ring from newly minted fiancé Noah Erb was "exactly what she was hoping for," a source tells PEOPLE.

Erb proposed at a beachfront home in La Jolla, California, on August 8, presenting Heringer with a 4-carat oval-shaped, lab-grown diamond with a pave-set band and hidden halo from Keyzar Jewelry. The ring, set in 14-karat white gold, was designed by Erb, using e-commerce shop Keyzar's custom jewelry tool.

"It is stunning," the source adds of the sparkler.

Erb, who works as a travel nurse, and Heringer, who makes her living as a client financial manager, met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August 2021. Though the pair were voted "Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After" during the show's "Prom Night," they split before the show's Fantasy Suites and each left Mexico single. After the finale aired, they revealed they were back together, sharing sweet milestones and moments on Instagram over the past two years.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are engaged!
Abigail Heringer's engagement ring.

Keyzar Jewelry

For Erb's proposal, he had the residence decorated with red and pink roses and rose petals overlooking the beach, and friends were on hand to celebrate the special milestone.

Erb explained to PEOPLE that the proposal was actually "moved a month ahead" as Heringer had decided to schedule the pair's move from California to Tulsa, Oklahoma, sooner than initially planned after she "rescued a dog unexpectedly two weeks ago."

"I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans," Erb shared. "Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours." 

Heringer didn't suspect anything following the change of plans, Erb added. "She thought I was playing pickle ball with Thomas and was inviting her and Becca [Kufrin] to join us for a sunset at his friends house," he told PEOPLE. "She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean."

He added: "It could not have worked out better than it did."

