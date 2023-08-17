'Grey's Anatomy', 'Will Trent' and Other ABC Shows Delayed on Fall Schedule amid Strike

Several ABC shows have officially shut down amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 17, 2023 03:08PM EDT
Photo: Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty

Grey’s Anatomy, Will Trent and many other ABC show sets will not return in the fall as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue.

ABC released its fall lineup on Thursday, confirming that viewers will see Dancing with the Stars return to Monday nights, followed by the first season of The Golden Bachelor in the 10 o'clock hour. Tuesdays will consist of Celebrity Jeopardy! and Bachelor in Paradise season 9, Wednesdays will have Judge Steve Harvey and encore presentations of Abbott Elementary, and Thursdays will see a stacked lineup of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid. Fridays will remain untouched with Shark Tank and 20/20.

News about the timing for the returns of 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, High Potential, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent "will be announced at a later date," ABC stated.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East hold signs as they walk in the picket-line outside of HBO and Amazon's offices on May 10, 2023 in New York City. As the strike enters its second week, negotiations between a top guild and a trade association that represents Hollywoodâs top studios failed to avert the first walkout in more than 15 years. Union members have stated that they are not being paid fairly in the streaming era and are seeking pay increases and structural changes to the business model. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty

Hollywood actors under the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) have been on strike since July 13, joining writers in the WGA on the picket line.

Actors have been seeking better compensation and benefit plans amid the rise of streaming services and complications from the streaming model contributing to less wages and residuals. The stars were also striking for protection against the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their work.

In June, members of SAG-AFTRA wrote a letter to union leadership urging them not to settle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) if their demands were not fully met, while also threatening to strike if an agreement on a new contract was not resolved.

SAG-AFTRA’s contract with the studios was set to expire on June 30 at 12 a.m. PT, but was extended until July 7, Deadline reported. A negotiation between the union and studios was then held on July 12 but failed to produce a new agreement, per CNN.

WGA resumed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday. Sources told The Los Angeles Times "the sides remain far apart on key issues."

GREY'S ANATOMY - "I Feel the Earth Move" - An earthquake shakes the ground at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, trapping Maggie in an elevator and threatening Meredith's long streak of successful surgeries. Meanwhile, Owen gives medical advice to a child over the phone and Ben confides in Jackson, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network.
Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Even before the strike, Grey’s Anatomy, had undergone major changes with lead actress Ellen Pompeo scaling back her and star Kelly McCreary, who played Maggie Pierce for nine seasons, exiting in season 19.

"It's a whirlwind," McCreary, 41, told PEOPLE back in April. "Honestly, the weirdest thing happens. I stand on set and I flashback to the very first time I was ever on that set and it's a real trip. I can smell the smells and see the bright lights and I remember every detail of things I haven't thought about in nine years."

While Grey’s had acquired many seasons in its catalog, ABC shows like Will Trent have only just started.

In January, lead actor Ramón Rodríguez, 43, told PEOPLE about his new role.

"This is a crime drama that has a lot of heart and doesn't take itself so serious," Rodríguez said of the series, which premiered on Jan. 3. "It laughs at itself at times. I think that's the fine line only that we've been able to spar. There's some seriousness, there's some drama, but yet we are able to thread the needle with including some humor in there and levity."

