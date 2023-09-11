Abby Lee Miller Under Fire for Saying She's 'Still' Attracted to 'High School Football Players'

The former 'Dance Moms' star has stirred up controversy with a comment about the type of guy she deemed her "downfall"

Published on September 11, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Abby Lee Miller, Sham Ibrahim and Heather Chadwell are seen on May 30, 2020
Photo:

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Abby Lee Miller has sparked criticism yet again.

The former Dance Moms star has been called out for seemingly declaring her attraction to "high school football players" during an appearance on Sofia Franklyn's Sofia with an F podcast.

The moment in question occurred as Miller, 57, spoke with Franklyn, 31, about Tom Cruise's famous white chocolate-coconut Bundt cake from Doan's Bakery. After this, Miller asked Franklyn if she'd seen Cruise's 1983 film All the Right Moves, which she noted featured the Oscar nominee as "a high school football player."

"Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players," Miller continued. "I still like them."

As Franklyn noted how she likes the adult "coaches," Miller doubled down and said: "Not one that used to be in high school but one that is." Franklyn then closed out the podcast episode immediately after that revelation.

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

abby-lee-miller-3-2000.jpg

In the aftermath of her comments, TikTok user Bites of Chaos said in a reaction video that Miller likely doesn't "understand how people are going to take her answer." Commenters expressed their disdain, with one noting they were unsure "if there's another way to take that answer" while another user said she "made herself very clear."

"That fact that she went back and clarified is crazy," another commenter said as another person wrote, "EXCUSE ME?!"

Coming to her defense, one user wrote, "Y'all I think she meant not one that used to be a football player in [high school] but one that is a football payer (I hope)."

Cast of Lifetime's Dance Moms
Lifetime

Miller worked with children of all ages at her famed Abby Lee Dance Company, which was featured on Lifetime's Dance Moms. Some of her notable students included Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak and Nia Sioux.

She has remained single for many years, previously telling Entertainment Tonight that her "standards are too high."

"I have really high standards and in my mind," she said in 2017, noting that she feels younger than she actually is. "I'm like 22, 23, 24 … that's like the age."

But Miller still expressed her interest in finding love some day, adding, "I make decisions all day, so it's nice for a woman like me to go to dinner and have the man take the menu and say, 'Let me order. Other women would be offended by that but I'm like, 'Good. Because I can't make one more decision today.' I want someone to rub my feet without being asked."

