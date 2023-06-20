Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy LEGOLAND with Twins Zion and Zillion — See the Photos!

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa continued a weekend of fun at LEGOLAND with their three kids on Father's Day!

The radio personality, 32, and the Wild N' Out host, 42, enjoyed an outing at LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad, getting a sneak peek at the family theme park’s newest show Go Xtreme! featuring extreme athletes that will compete daily doing stunts and tricks on skateboards, scooters, BMX bikes and more.

The continued fun came as the pair celebrated their twin sons' second birthday,

"Zion and Zillion were in full effect once again in the second part of their birthday extravaganza. We hit up LEGOLAND, one of my favorite places to go. Obviously the kid in me loves LEGOs, and we had a ball," said Cannon.



Sandy Huffaker/LEGOLAND

He continued, "We were all over the place. Well, they were all over the place and I was just chasing them."

The day prior, the family of five spent the day at Sesame Place in San Diego, to continue the twins' birthday week celebrations, which began when they turned 2 on June 14.

"Pulled up with the matching fits to @sesameplaceca to continue celebrating our little guys Zilly & Zion turning two! 💚🎉 #SesamePlaceSanDiego."



Sandy Huffaker/LEGOLAND

On an episode of The Daily Cannon, the actor's morning show on which De La Rosa serves as DJ, Cannon and De La Rosa spoke about their relationship.

"I got love for all the women," De La Rosa said of the moms of Cannon's other kids.

Asked if De La Rosa minds seeing Cannon with the other moms or if she feels a "little jealousy," the DJ replied, "For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it'll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit."

"Like, I'm a little jealous, but at the same time it's just kinda like, you know, this is my baby daddy."

De La Rosa has shared that she has nothing but love for her children's siblings — and their moms. When asked if she knows any of the other women Cannon has fathered children with, De La Rosa replied, "Yes, only one of them."

"We've had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee," she added. "She's a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we're apart[sic] of. The rest of the woman[sic] I don't know and never met but I wish them all the best as well."

In addition to De La Rosa, Cannon has welcomed nine children with five other women. The actor shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.