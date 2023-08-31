ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'

Agnetha Fältskog is releasing a new song — and Instagram page!

The 73-year-old singer, who is best known for being a member of the 1972-formed Swedish pop group ABBA, has announced the release of her new single “Where Do We Go From Here?” She shared the news on her new Instagram page, which was created last week.

In the photo, Fältskog smiled at the camera while sporting a pink scarf. “WORLD PREMIERE. Agnetha Fältskog 'Where Do We Go from Here?' ” the picture added.

“So ... where do we go from here?” the caption read. “World Premiere of 'Where Do We Go From Here?' on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball – Tune in on Thursday 31st August from 8:30am (BST) 💛➕.”

Many fans couldn't help but express their excitement about the news in the comment section. “So ready and excited for this,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Such a lovely & beautiful surprise.”



According to CNN, “Where Do We Go from Here?” is from a revised version of Fältskog’s 2013 album A. Discussing her her new album, A+, Fältskog said on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show Thursday, per CNN, “It came as an idea suddenly."

The singer also revealed that she collaborated with producer and songwriter Jörgen Elofsson. “I love music,” Fältskog told the radio show. “Music is in my heart and in my brain all the time. I live and I sleep with music.”

“It feels good. You never get tired of it, to hear yourself on the radio,” she added. “That’s really something. It’s always a tense feeling, you can say, about what are people going to think about this.”

Fältskog continued, “But as long as you have your heart in it and you have done the best you can, because I’m not so young anymore and I’m very grateful that I still have my voice and a good composer beside me [Elofsson].”

From left: ABBA's Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus in 1974. OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images

Formed in Stockholm in 1972 by two then-couples - Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, plus Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — ABBA became Sweden’s first contestants to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. Marking 50 years since the group won the competition, next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Responding to whether the band will do anything to mark the 50-year victory anniversary, Fältskog said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, per CNN, “You never know anything about ABBA … I don’t say anything about that.”

ABBA disbanded in 1982 but continued to have much success after their compilation album ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits became a global bestseller upon its 1992 release. Their music was also adapted into the 1999 musical Mamma Mia!, which later spawned a movie series, beginning in 2008.

In 2016, the band reunited for a digital avatar concert tour and, in November 2021, they released their first album in 40 years, ABBA Voyage.