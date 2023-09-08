Aaron Taylor-Johnson Poses Shirtless with Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson: 'Summer Romance'

The "Bullet Train" actor showed off his toned physique on Instagram with his "Fifty Shades of Grey" director wife

Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on September 8, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson are heating up the summer.

The Fifty Shades of Grey director, 56, shared a series of Instagram photos with her actor husband on Wednesday. In the first photo, the Bullet Train star posed shirtless with his wife outside a casita, both leaning on either side of a palm tree. 

The second and third shots revealed Aaron, 33, showing off his abs and biceps, with Sam — wearing a dark-gray tank top and black shorts — wrapping her arm around him in what appeared to be a stone walkway. The last two photos featured a solo shot of Sam and a volcano towering in the distance across a body of water.

“Summer romance ♥️,”  Sam captioned the post.

Among the supportive comments was one from Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan, who wrote, "You guys looking beaut. 💚"

"I will. Forever. Be.. your…. Palm……. Tree………. ," joked Garrett Hedlund in another comment.

In June, Sam director celebrated Aaron’s 33rd birthday with a tribute on Instagram. “Happy Birthday dear heart ♥️,” she wrote. “You’re the sweetest husband and incredible Father to all our girls. We love you ♥️

The duo share daughters Romy Hero, 11, and Wylda Rae, 13, along with daughters Angelica and Jessie from Sam's previous relationship with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

After Aaron appeared in 2009’s Nowhere BoySam’s first film as a director — the couple teamed up again, including in the film adaption of James Frey's controversial memoir A Million Little Pieces in 2018. They co-wrote the movie together, and Aaron played Frey while Sam directed.

Sam and Aaron tied the knot in 2012, and renewed their vows in June 2022 to celebrate 10 years of marriage.

"Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary,” Aaron wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of himself kissing his wife.

He added, “It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both ... we are blessed beyond belief. ❤️Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world! ❤️”

Sam shared more snapshots from the event on her Instagram page, writing at the time, "10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all."

Of his dynamic with Sam, the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor told Mr. Porter in 2017, “I don't really analyze our relationship."

"I just know that it works," Aaron continued. "I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We're just in sync."

