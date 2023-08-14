Aaron Taylor-Johnson Responds to Those James Bond Rumors: I Go 'By the Beat of My Own Drum'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson said his sole focus remains on his upcoming movie 'Kraven the Hunter' while he is the subject of James Bond casting rumors

Updated on August 14, 2023 01:21PM EDT
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Esquire: September 2023 Cover
Photo:

Norman Jean Roy

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is dodging reports that he's a prime candidate to play the next James Bond.

As Taylor-Johnson, 33, spoke to Esquire about Kraven the Hunter and potential future prospects, the actor stressed that his main focus is on releasing the action film when pressed about the Bond rumors. (The Esquire interview was conducted before Hollywood actors went on strike in July.)

“As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum," he said when asked about the possibility of playing Bond. "It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me. I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations."

Taylor-Johnson, who has been centered in conversations around 007 since Daniel Craig wrapped his run of the role in 2021's No Time to Die, went on to tell the outlet that he feels a need to "understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you."

"Kraven is what’s in front of me," he added.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Esquire: September 2023 Cover

Norman Jean Roy

When asked whether he's excited about the prospect of playing Bond, Taylor-Johnson said, “It’s not really for me to say anything."

“I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is— that’s where I’m at right now," he added.

Little has been announced about future Bond movies, though the series' longtime producer Michael G. Wilson said back in October that "trying to visualize" younger actors in the role has never worked out.

"Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience," Wilson, 81, said at the time. "He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something."

"He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off," Wilson added. "That's why it works for a 30-something."

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in NO TIME TO DIE

Nicola Dove/MGM/THA/Shutterstock 

Actors like Idris Elba and Taron Edgerton have said in recent months that they do not expect to play Bond. Rebel Wilson said in May that she auditioned for a role in the next 007 film, though not the lead part.

Kraven the Hunter releases in theaters August 30, 2024.

