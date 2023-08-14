Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says He Knew He’d Be a ‘Young Father’ Before Marrying Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson

The actor, 33, and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, are co-parents to four daughters

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
Published on August 14, 2023 02:48PM EDT
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the MOCA Benefit 2019 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is opening up about fatherhood.

In a new interview with Esquire, the Kraven the Hunter actor shared that by the time he was 10 or 11, he already knew he'd have children at a young age.

“I was going to have a big family," he told the outlet he recalled thinking at a young age. "I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids.”

The Bullet Train star, 33, and his wife of 11 years, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, are co-parents to four daughters together: Romy Hero, 11, and Wylda Rae, 13, plus Jessie, 16, and Angelica, 25, who Sam shares with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend "Bullet Train" Premiere At Le Grand Rex on July 18, 2022 in Paris, France
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

“Teenagers, man,” he added. “I’ve got teenagers.”

In 2022, Aaron and his family relocated to England. And while movie-making is what he's best known for, it's the little things he looks most forward to.

"I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff," he told Esquire. "Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that’s plenty. That feeds my soul.”

Though the actor keeps a low profile when it comes to his children, Aaron credits them for keeping him humble. He also noted that spending more time with his little ones took priority when deciding what projects to take on.

“I wanted, purely, to be with my babies,” he shared. “I didn’t want to be taken away from them."

In June, Sam posted a heartwarming tribute to her husband for his 33rd birthday, praising him for his parenting skills.

"Happy Birthday dear heart ♥️ ," she captioned the post. "You’re the sweetest husband and incredible Father to all our girls. We love you ♥️."

