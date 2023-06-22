Aaron Rodgers Says Psychedelics Should Be Legal, Says They've Been 'Radically Life-Changing' for Him

Aaron Rodgers believes in the “radically life-changing” effects of psychedelic drugs.

While at a conference hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies in Denver on Wednesday, the New York Jets quarterback, 39, shared his experiences with ayahuasca — a psychoactive brewed drink from South America — and psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance found in certain types of mushrooms.

“I found a deeper self love,” Rodgers told podcaster Aubrey Marcus about taking ayahuasca with his teammates, according to audio provided to PEOPLE. “It unlocked that whole world of what I’m really here to do is to connect, to connect with those guys, and to make those bonds and to inspire people.”

For Rodgers, who makes his debut with the Jets later this year after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, speaking out about his past experiences is his way of making people aware about the impact of the drugs — which are federally banned substances that have been made legal in Oregon and Colorado, per the Associated Press.

The AP notes that the American Psychiatric Association has not endorsed the use of psychedelics in treatment. Rick Doblin, Founder and President of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, told the AP it would be "dangerous" to assume there are no risks to psychedelics when asked by the outlet about his decision to give Rodgers a platform to talk about the drugs.

“Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that . . . dumb you down have been legal for centuries?” Rodgers said, via audio provided to PEOPLE. “We’ve got to change that. We’ve got to change that. It’s through awareness and education.”

In other parts of his appearance, the athlete elaborated on what he believes the effects that taking ayahuasca will have on his legacy.

“It’s gonna be hard to cancel me,” he said. “Because previous year, 26 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, we had a good season. Ayahuasca, 46 touchdowns, five interceptions, MVP.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Rodgers expounded further on the role of psychedelics in his life.



Aaron Rodgers leaves Ford Field after he and Richard Rodgers collaborated to win the Miracle in Motown. Andrew Weber/Getty Images

While appearing on an episode in December of The Pat McAfee Show, he touted his use of ayahuasca and psilocybin.

"I definitely had a major fear of death," Rodgers said on the show. "Ayahuasca and psilocybin really helped me with that."

He added, "When you've seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending and more so the next chapter of life.”

