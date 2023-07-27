Entertainment Sports Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Agrees to $35 Million Pay Cut to Play for New York Jets The new deal gives the quarterback's new team flexibility to build their roster around the future Hall of Famer By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 01:18PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Getty Images Aaron Rodgers is down with a pay cut. The new New York Jets quarterback, 39, agreed to a two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the team, which runs through the 2024 season, NFL Network and ESPN reported on Wednesday. But it’s $35 million less than he would've made if he had stayed with the Green Bay Packers and finished out his 4-year deal, which had $110 million remaining in the contract, the outlet reports. On Wednesday, Rodgers spoke out about why he agreed to the restructured contract. "The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal," he said. "I'm aware of that. Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing." Aaron Rodgers Says He Didn’t Want to Participate in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’: ‘Forced It Down Our Throats’ Within the week, Rodgers will receive a $35 million roster bonus, plus $1.8 million in salary. Next year, his salary is $38.2 million. Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images Technically, the QB’s new contract is a five-year deal through 2027, with two option years to “minimize the cap impact of the $35 million roster bonus,” per NFL Network. From Rodgers’ perspective, it’s all about moving forward. "We've all turned the page. It's a new chapter,” he said. “I think it's going to be exciting for Green Bay, moving on. It's definitely been really fun for me out here." Aaron Rodgers Says Green Bay Packers Will 'Always Have My Heart' in Farewell Post Rodgers was traded to the team in late April after playing 14 seasons with the Packers. Despite the pay cut, the playmaker did receive another unexpected gift last week. Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter Teammate Sauce Gardner surprised his new quarterback with a diamond and emerald encrusted “8” pendant — Rodgers’ jersey number.