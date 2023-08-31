Giants' Jihad Ward 'Pissed Off' Over Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Play That Led to Player's Injury.

New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward is elaborating on how his "whole team was pissed off" during a preseason game when the Jets' Aaron Rodgers reacted to a play that left one of his teammates injured.

The ordeal was documented in an episode of HBO's Hard Knocks on Tuesday, and took place during Saturday's game after an illegal block by Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb left Bobby McCain of the Giants concussed.

The footage showed Cobb, 33, and Rodgers, 39, laughing in a huddle where Rodgers also called out Cobb for the block. Ward, 29, eventually gave Rodgers a light push at the end of a later play when the two exchanged words on the field.

"Show some respect bro," Rodgers said during the heated exchange on the field, posted by the NFL's X account, formerly known as Twitter. "I don't even know who you are, bro."

After Rodgers later threw a touchdown, he approached Ward again and told him, “Don’t poke the bear."

But now, Ward is explaining why he was ultimately upset by Rodgers' reaction to the play that left his teammate injured, as well as the way Hard Knocks portrayed the encounter between himself and the opposing quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers warms up before game against the Giants. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

“See, the thing is, they’re going to entertain,” Ward said, per ESPN. “They’re going to show his part — HBO, whatever stuff is going on, Hard Knocks. They’re going to show his part. They weren’t even in the whole scenario of what really went down. They’re going to show his side of the story."

He continued: "It’s all about Aaron Rodgers at the [end] of the day. They sign him; it is what it is. They’re going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that.”

Ward added that he was going to "ride" for his teammates and wasn't "going to let none of my teammates be backed down like that."

“Everybody going to get pissed off at that," Ward added of the reaction to the Jets huddle. "The whole team was pissed off, you know what I’m saying? It’s preseason and all that stuff and you’re going to do some reaction like that... It’s cool, though. That’s how they roll. I think we play them soon. It is what it is.”

Aaron Rodgers. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Rodgers could be seen on Hard Knocks addressing the illegal block with Cobb. He said after the game that he "couldn't believe it," per ESPN, and clarified why he was laughing.

The Jets earned a 15-yard penalty over the play.

"I've been around Randall Cobb forever. We talk about smart players and doing smart things on the field. I don't know what was in that," he said. "I was watching that in slow motion going, 'No, no, no Cobby, what are you doing?' We were laughing because that wasn't a penalty when we started playing. It has been a penalty for a while. So, not the smartest play."

"I said, 'Bro, you've got a third kid on the way. You just took money out of your pocket,'" Rodgers added. "'You're going to have to buy [your wife] Aiyda something nice for that.'"