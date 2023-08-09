Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'

Even Aaron Rodgers gets excited about meeting his favorite stars.

In the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets, Rodgers, 39, met one of his idols, actor Liev Schreiber, who narrates the annual docuseries focused on an NFL team's training camp. This year, it chronicles the New York Jets and Rodgers' arrival to the team.

Schreiber, 55, made an appearance at Florham Park for the team's practice via helicopter, despite claiming he "wanted to drive, but the producers thought a helicopter might be more dramatic."

Rodgers promptly introduced himself to the Ray Donovan star and told Schreiber he's "been a fan" of his "forever."

The four-time NFL MVP was also eager to pump up his Jets teammates about Schreiber's visit to the facility.

“It’s the voice of God! You guys didn’t say hi? Go say hi! It’s the voice of God," an animated Rodgers said to his teammates and New York's offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. “Go and say hi," Rodgers continued. "Don’t be an a–-hole. … He’s nervous. He wants to meet people, feel comfortable."

Rich Schultz/Getty

According to Deadline, Rodgers was initially uninterested in participating in the HBO series, specifically accusing the project of being "forced down our throats." But even then, he was looking forward to meeting Schreiber.

"One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev,” Rodgers said at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe. “I hope I get to meet him.”

Later in their conversation, Schreiber asked Rodgers why "nobody wants to do" the HBO series he narrates. Rodgers explained, "I think people are worried about it being a distraction."

Rodgers also cited "a lot of misnomers about" the long-running docuseries, but admitted to Schreiber he's "had a great experience" participating in the project so far.

Rodgers is heading into his first season with the New York Jets after he was traded to the team in late April following 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Stobe/Getty

Each season, HBO and the NFL choose a team to feature, with the players required to take part. The Jets announced that its team would be the focus of this latest season.

“The New York Jets were last featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2010, when former head coach Rex Ryan was at the helm,” the team said. “That season, the team advanced to the AFC Championship Game and the series won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology.”

