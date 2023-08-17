Aaron Rodgers happily joined in to 'Celebrate!' Joe Jonas’ 34th birthday on Tuesday alongside plenty of famous family and friends.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jonas shared a carousel of photos, including one of him with his arm around the New York Jets quarterback, 39.

Another showed Jonas' brother Nick Jonas, 30, placing down a birthday cake lit with candles and their parents embraced the birthday boy. “I am very lucky 🥲,” Joe captioned the post, which showed group shots of the gathering in the last two photos.

Rodgers dined at the party with Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 41, who joined the birthday bash along with family and friends, including artist Nicolas Gerardin, fashion designer Richard Chai, real estate agent Carl Gambino, Laval founder Deleasa, musician John Lloyd Taylor and chef Chef Emilio Vitolo, among others. The Jonas’ parents, Kevin and Denise, also joined the dinner, wishing their son a happy birthday.

Rodgers has been soaking up New York City life ever since he was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in April.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Rogers took social media by storm when he appeared with his New York Jets teammate C.J. Uzomah at the 2023 Tony Awards in June.

The quarterback wore a bronze double-breasted Mikado tuxedo with a silk satin shirt. He accessorized his look with a crown brooch embellished with quartzes and diamonds and a pair of shiny derby shoes.

Tight end Uzomah, 30, donned a classic black tuxedo for the occasion, and joined Rodgers on the red carpet before the ceremony.

A comical photo of Rodgers in the audience — which has since turned into a meme — was the topic of discussion among fans on Twitter (now known as X) as they attempted to figure out the athlete’s mood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“The way Aaron Rodgers looks at the Tonys ... is the exact way I picture him looking at the Tonys,” one viewer wrote.

"Aaron Rodgers at The Tonys is like Nathan Lane at The ESPYS #Tonys," read another post.

Rodgers’ presence at the awards followed his surprising appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the MetLife Stadium in May.

The NFL player shared a video on his Instagram Story from the event, revealing he attended the show with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller. He captioned the clip, which ended with a shot of Teller, 36, preparing for the concert, "Taylor Time.”