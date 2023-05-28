Aaron Rodgers Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Miles Teller and His Wife Keleigh: 'Taylor Time'

Aaron Rodgers is a Swiftie!

The New York Jets quarterback, 39, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the MetLife Stadium — his team's home base — in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday evening.

In video obtained by TMZ, Rodgers can be seen rocking out to Swift's 1989 hit "Style," raising his arms up in the air as the singer belts out the tune.

Rodgers also shared a video on his Instagram Story from the venue, revealing he was attending the show with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

"Taylor Time," the NFL star captioned the clip, which ended with a shot of an amused Teller, 36, getting ready for the concert to begin.

Swift, 33, kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, last month. The event is scheduled to run through Aug. 9, when the final performance will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

During the show, which runs for three hours and 13 minutes, the singer captivates her audience with a massive, career-spanning 44-song set list that includes nods to each of her respective album eras, including her latest LP, Midnights.

Swift also doesn't just throw things back with her set list or stories on stage, either, as her performance attire also nods back to previous eras. Lover sees Swift rock a Versace bodysuit and blazer, a stunning Roberto Cavalli dress as a nod to Fearless, a Nicole + Felicia gown for Speak Now, an Alberta Ferretti dress for Folklore and a Cavalli top and skirt for 1989, to name a few.

Among many of the songs performed are new "Taylor's Version" tracks, which are updated iterations of songs that Swift has re-recorded after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big Machine in a move that saw him take control of the masters for Swift's first six albums. (Braun, 41, later sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.)

Last week, during an interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, Rodgers spoke about his love for Swift, noting he was "for sure" going to her concert because he's a "big fan."

Rodgers also revealed that his favorite Swift album is 2020's Folklore, and said his favorite song from the LP is "August."