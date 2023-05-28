Aaron Rodgers Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Miles Teller and His Wife Keleigh: 'Taylor Time'

The NFL star said he's a "big fan" of the musician earlier this month

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 11:06 AM
Aaron Rodgers Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh: 'Taylor Time'
Photo:

Michael Hickey/Getty, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Aaron Rodgers is a Swiftie!

The New York Jets quarterback, 39, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the MetLife Stadium — his team's home base — in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday evening.

In video obtained by TMZ, Rodgers can be seen rocking out to Swift's 1989 hit "Style," raising his arms up in the air as the singer belts out the tune.

Rodgers also shared a video on his Instagram Story from the venue, revealing he was attending the show with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

"Taylor Time," the NFL star captioned the clip, which ended with a shot of an amused Teller, 36, getting ready for the concert to begin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aaron Rodgers Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh: 'Taylor Time'

Aaron Rodgers/ Instagram

Swift, 33, kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, last month. The event is scheduled to run through Aug. 9, when the final performance will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

During the show, which runs for three hours and 13 minutes, the singer captivates her audience with a massive, career-spanning 44-song set list that includes nods to each of her respective album eras, including her latest LP, Midnights.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Swift also doesn't just throw things back with her set list or stories on stage, either, as her performance attire also nods back to previous eras. Lover sees Swift rock a Versace bodysuit and blazer, a stunning Roberto Cavalli dress as a nod to Fearless, a Nicole + Felicia gown for Speak Now, an Alberta Ferretti dress for Folklore and a Cavalli top and skirt for 1989, to name a few.

Among many of the songs performed are new "Taylor's Version" tracks, which are updated iterations of songs that Swift has re-recorded after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big Machine in a move that saw him take control of the masters for Swift's first six albums. (Braun, 41, later sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.)

Aaron Rodgers Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh: 'Taylor Time'

Jason Kempin/Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty

Last week, during an interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, Rodgers spoke about his love for Swift, noting he was "for sure" going to her concert because he's a "big fan."

Rodgers also revealed that his favorite Swift album is 2020's Folklore, and said his favorite song from the LP is "August."

Related Articles
Bronny James Graduates High School
Lebron James Celebrates Son Bronny's High School Graduation: 'Proud'
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour
Sa'Myah Smith flashes a thumbs-up after collapsing
LSU Player Sa'Myah Smith Faints Onstage During White House Championship Celebration
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen Spotted Out with Hailee Steinfeld amid Rumored Split from Girlfriend Brittany Williams
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of Wrexham Fan
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Wrexham Fan Whose Dying Wish Was to Meet Him: ‘One of The Bravest People'
Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper Says Fans 'Are Definitely Our Sixth Man' as WNBA Season Begins (Exclusive)
US President Joe Biden (R) jokes with LSU Tigers' team captain Angel Reese during an event for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women's Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season, hosted in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023.
LSU Women's Basketball Team Visits the White House to Celebrate Their NCAA Championship
Jonathan Owens, simon biles
Jonathan Owens Praises New Wife Simone Biles for 'Her Focus and Her Drive'
SHOOTING STARS
'Shooting Stars' Director Says LeBron James and Friends 'Huddled Around a Little Computer' to Watch His Biopic
JuJu Watkins Prom
High School Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Says She'll Look Back on Prom and 'Be Proud' She Went (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Says He Isn't Focused on Money in His Next Contract: 'Made Enough' to Be 'Set for' Life
Angel Mercado
19-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies After Makeshift Dugout Collapses on Him
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Resiliency and the Future of Women's Sports: 'You Just Keep Going' (Exclusive)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes Comments on Brother Jackson's Arrest, Says It's a 'Personal Thing'
Ja Morant
Police Conduct Welfare Check at Ja Morant's Home After Concerning Social Media Posts