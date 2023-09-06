Aaron Paul Says It’s ‘Insane’ He Doesn’t ‘Get a Piece’ of ‘Breaking Bad' Residuals from Netflix

Aaron Paul has revealed that he “doesn’t get a piece” of residuals from Netflix for Breaking Bad.

The 44-year-old actor’s comments came as he walked the picket line in Los Angeles as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike with his former costars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons last week.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me, you know what I mean,” Paul told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves,” he continued. “And I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and I think a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up, and that’s just one of the things we’re fighting for.”

Paul starred as Jesse Pinkman in the award-winning series, which is now a fixture on Netflix, for five seasons. He also reprised his role in the show’s Netflix original sequel film, El Camino, and the final season of the show’s spin-off, Better Call Saul, which also airs on the streaming service.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul picket at the SAG-AFTRA Strike at Sony, Los Angeles, California on 29 Aug 2023. Robin Marshall/Shutterstock

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

His costar Cranston, 67, — who played Walter White on Breaking Bad, El Camino and in two episodes of Better Call Saul — also gave a speech while standing with Paul and others outside Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

“We’re here at Sony, this is the studio that produced our shows and it is done specifically to be here to let them know that we’re here and we’re raising our voice,” said Cranston in the speech, also captured by ET Canada.

“We’re not making them the enemy, they’re not villains. These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point, we just want them to see reality and fairness and come back to the table and talk to us and we may find that we have much more in common than they realize.”

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

He also told the outlet, “The AMPTP is focused on making a lot of money by way of our art. We want to make a lot of art and hopefully make some money at it, so they’re looking for a bottom line. So when they see red ink at the bottom they want to cross that out by laying off people by any means necessary.”

“Their attempts to instill AI as a normal operating procedure is literally dehumanizing the workforce and it’s not good for society, it’s not good for our environment, it’s not good for working class families, it’s just not good.”

SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Among the negotiations, the union is vying for better pay and protection from new AI technology.

