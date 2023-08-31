Aaron Neville Reveals The Moment His Wife Saved Him From Prescription Drug Abuse: 'I'll Never Forget the Look She Gave Me' (Exclusive)

Aaron Neville knows what it means to be saved by love.

The R&B and country star, 82, is baring his soul in new memoir Tell It Like It Is: My Story, out Sept. 5. In an exclusive excerpt along with a no-holds-barred interview in this week's issue, Neville, who battled heroin addiction for decades, reveals that in more recent years he struggled with prescription drug abuse.

In 2005 Neville, a New Orleans native, and his first wife Joel Roux lost their home to Hurricane Katrina. Two years later Roux died from cancer, and Neville struggled with depression. He began using his late wife's leftover pain medications.

"When Joel died I was a nasty case," he tells PEOPLE of his despair. "I had been with her since I was 16 years old, I knew nothing."

To fill the void, "I was just taking the pills that she had, Morphine, Dilaudid, Trepidan, whatever," he says. "And after that ran out, I would buy them in the streets, and I'd get a doctor to write a prescription. I was on the dark path."

Aaron Neville and Joel Roux. Acey Harper/Getty

Then, in 2008, he met photographer Sarah A. Friedman, when she was hired to photograph him and his brothers for a PEOPLE photoshoot. Writes Neville in his memoir, "Either God, or Joel or both sent Sarah Ann Friedman into my life to stop me from the downward spiral I was on."

The Neville Brothers. Sarah A. Friedman

The pair hit it off and began dating. "One day," he writes, "we were getting ready to go out to eat and I stuck my hand in my pocket to get my car keys. When I pulled it out, about 15 Vicodins fell out onto the floor. Sarah was street smart and knew exactly what they were."

The tense situation led to an instant ultimatum: "I’ll never forget the look she gave me," writes Neville. "She gave me a straight choice, and it was a no-brainer. I chose Sarah. That was my last run with dope of any kind."

Neville and Friedman, 54, married in 2010 and share a farm in New York. The star fully credits her for his happy, healthy life now.

Sarah A. Friedman and Aaron Neville. Courtesy Aaron Veville and Sarah A. Friedman

"She's been my angel," he says. "I just told Sarah the other day, if it wasn't for her, I wouldn't have no five Grammys, I wouldn't have had my last couple of albums, and I definitely wouldn't have wrote the book."

Excerpted from Tell It Like It Is: My Story by Aaron Neville. Copyright © 2023. Available from Hachette Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.