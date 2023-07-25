Aaron Hernandez's Brother Was Arrested After Allegedly Planning School Shootings, Police Say

Dennis "D.J." Hernandez, older brother of troubled former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, has been arrested after police say he allegedly had been planning two school shootings, according to TMZ, which first broke the news on Tuesday.

Police claim that Hernandez appeared to be plotting shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University, according to Bristol Police Department arrest documents obtained by TMZ and local news outlets KMOV4 and WFSB.

The documents state that several people came forward this month to claim Hernandez was "displaying very erratic behavior" and showing concerning signs of being "gravely disabled and a danger to society."

According to the documents, per the outlets, one person told police she received a series of disturbing text messages from Hernandez, including one that allegedly said, "We're taking lives if s--- isn't paid up. It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it's almost point game."

Dennis "D.J." Hernandez (left) attends his brother Aaron Hernandez's Super Bowl game in 2012. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty

According to the documents, which were published in full by WFSB, another person claiming to be Hernandez's ex-girlfriend told police she was concerned about Hernandez's mental health and that he borrowed her car to drive to his scheduled July 7 court date but instead traveled to Brown and UConn to "map the schools out." She said he "went into a number of classrooms and buildings" while on the campuses.

The ex-girlfriend also told police Hernandez was "rambling about the incident" and said "he has a bullet for everyone," per the documents.

The arrest documents obtained by the outlets also state that Hernandez made "numerous social media posts that contained threatening and concerning language" and that many of the messages were "ramblings about those who have wronged him."

One post allegedly included the final line, "Will I kill? Absolutely. I've warned my enemies so I've paid up front."

According to the arrest documents, police went to Hernandez's residence on July 18, where a standoff ensued, TMZ and WSFB report. When Hernandez failed to open the door, an officer contacted Hernandez by telephone, the officer then relayed to his department that Hernandez had told him he was "on foot, armed and that if we approached him, he would try to kill us."

Shortly after, Hernandez exited his home and "began advancing towards police with his hands outstretched to the side," the documents state. He started yelling "shoot me" and ignored numerous police commands.

Hernandez was then tasered to subdue him and subsequently taken into custody. Per the arrest documents, he was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation, where police say, "he continued to make threats," among them that he "was planning to still kill … anyone who profited off his brother Aaron."

After his release from the hospital, Hernandez was transported to the Bristol Police Department, where he was booked on charges of threatening and breach of peace. He is currently being held on $250,000 bond.



According to WFSB, Hernandez was first arrested in May when he led police on a pursuit. He was arrested a second time days later when he threw a bag with a brick and a handwritten note at ESPN's campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Earlier this month, he missed his court date for the ESPN incident, which led to a third arrest.

Hernandez's brother Aaron — who played three seasons with the New England Patriots — was famously found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was later indicted for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, but was acquitted after a 2017 trial. Days after his acquittal, he was found dead in his cell from suicide at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts.

