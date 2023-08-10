Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Lays Her Brother's Ashes to Rest: 'That Was My Last Act of Love' (Exclusive)

Angel Carter is opening up about laying her twin brother Aaron Carter to rest following his death last year.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the 35-year-old spoke about her need to "protect him" after he died in November at his home in California.

"To lose a twin, it's an out-of-body experience. He's a part of me. And it was like when he died, I had this sense of, 'I've got to get him in my house. I've got to bring him home and protect him," she said of her brother's death.

Angel ultimately brought his ashes home earlier this year.

"I have him here," she said of Aaron's ashes prior to his memorial service on July 28. "And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."

She continued, "I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."

With her sister Leslie dying in 2012 from a drug overdose as well, Angel — who's now working with children’s mental health organization On Our Sleeves — doesn't want her or Aaron's deaths to be "in vain."

"It's turned into something on a bigger scale where it's like, 'OK, we've got to get his story out there. We've got to not allow my brother and sister to die in vain and to use this as an example of what can happen.' So many families are affected by this," Angel said of addiction.



Angel told PEOPLE how her parents abused alcohol and created a toxic family dynamic that snowballed once elder brother Nick and Aaron were thrust into the spotlight as kids.

“Fame and money took over our family,” Angel said, noting that the pressure took a toll on Aaron until he fell into addiction.

Aaron’s spiral — already evident in a handful of arrests for driving under the influence and drug possession — was exacerbated by the overdose death of his then-25-year-old sister, Leslie, who struggled with a range of mental health issues, and his dad Robert Carter’s sudden death from an apparent heart attack in 2017 at age 65.

"I always felt like that was the beginning of the end,” Angel explained. “Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect.”

Following the death of his father, Aaron checked himself into rehab, where physicians diagnosed him with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder.



Five years later, in November 2022, Aaron died in the bathtub of his California home.

In April, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Aaron's death accidental. His death was attributed to drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax.



